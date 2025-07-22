Saudi Arabia seizes 1.5M health-threatening cosmetics in illegal home-front operation
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has confiscated 1.5 million cosmetic products with tampered expiration dates, stored in an unauthorized facility disguised as a residence in Najran.
The SFDA reported that the products violated national safety regulations and directly threatened consumer well-being. Following the seizure, the illicit facility was shut down and the case was referred to the Saudi Public Prosecution for further legal action.
“This type of fraud represents a serious threat to public safety and will not be tolerated,” the SFDA states. The authorities say it remains committed to combating all forms of non-compliance in the cosmetics sector.
The crackdown underscores the Kingdom’s strict stance on cosmetics safety and fraud prevention. According to Article 31 of Saudi Arabia’s Cosmetics Law, violations such as altering expiration dates or distributing falsified products can lead to imprisonment for up to five years, fines of up to SAR 5 million (US$1.33 million), or both.
Personal Care Insights contacted the SFDA for clarification on the origin, composition, and health risks of the seized products but has not received a response at the time of publication.
Homemade harm
The crackdown aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader regulatory push to reinforce compliance across the personal care market and ensure that only safe, properly labeled products reach consumers.
According to the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property’s 2024 annual report, over 3.6 million counterfeit or IP-infringing items were seized last year across various sectors, supported by more than 20,000 inspection visits.
Last year, the SFDA referred a similar case to the Public Prosecution after discovering an unlicensed cosmetics manufacturing and marketing operation based in a residential house in Qatif.
The investigation began after the authority traced an anonymous product being sold online, which led to the discovery of illegally produced cosmetics made without the required licenses.
The SFDA seized approximately 365,000 units from multiple locations: the residential facility, an unauthorized warehouse storing unregistered cosmetics, and an area used for processing online orders.
The storage site was shut down, and all products were subject to verification to ensure they did not pose a risk to public health.
These efforts reflect the Kingdom’s broader strategy to uphold safety standards, increase compliance, and prevent the circulation of unlicensed or falsified products on the market.
Regional news
Hourglass Cosmetics is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, bringing its fully vegan product range to the growing ethical beauty market. The US-based brand, known for its Airbrush Primer and Skin Tint, is accelerating its rollout across the Middle East, particularly focusing on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The brand cites strong momentum in the region and increasing demand among Saudi consumers for innovative, cruelty-free cosmetics.
Cloud Beauty also made its Saudi Arabia debut at Beauty World Saudi Arabia 2025 in April this year, showcasing its cosmetics solutions at the exhibition center. The company, which offers product formulation, sustainable packaging, and regulatory support, introduced brands such as Catiss and Congérie Paris.
Earlier this year, Eurofragance reported strong 2024 sales growth in Saudi Arabia, attributing part of its €180 million (US$204.4 million) turnover to increased investment in the Kingdom’s expanding beauty retail sector.
Joan Pere Jimenez, the company’s chief market officer, said: “We are capitalizing on the rapid development of dynamic markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which continues to open up with substantial investments in beauty retail.”