SCC launches certificate program in cosmetic science education
26 Jun 2024 --- The Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) introduces its Certificate Program, aimed at enhancing education in cosmetic science. The initiative seeks to offer an in-depth exploration of select subjects through courses, blending in-person and online learning with hands-on laboratory work and participant testing.
The first offering in the SCC Certificate Program is the Certificate in Skin Care. Participants are required to complete six courses: three mandatory and three electives.
The required course list includes Beginning Cosmetic Chemistry, Fundamentals of Skin Science and Cosmetic Formulations.
Elective course topics include sensory characterization, microbiology and microbiome, advanced skin science, cosmetic raw materials, botanicals and naturals, sunscreens and color cosmetics. The program also covers cosmetic product development, product preservation, claims substantiation and cosmetic actives.
The curriculum focuses on fundamental concepts like cosmetic science terminology, formulation techniques and skin anatomy. Elective courses enable students to broaden their knowledge, and each course includes a testing component to reinforce learning.
Upon completion, participants submit a reflection on their program experience and are awarded a Certificate of Completion in Skin Care. Registration for the program is currently open, with classes beginning on July 8. The SCC website contains additional information, such as course descriptions and registration fees.
Erica L. O’Grady, CAE and CEO of SCC, comments: “The SCC Certificate Program leverages our vast educational resources in specialized areas of cosmetic science to provide participants with demonstrable achievement in their field. The Certificate in Skin Care is our first offering, with additional specialized areas currently under development.”
Founded in 1945, the SCC says it is the “oldest and largest” non-profit membership organization dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science education. Through its 19 chapters in North America, the organization provides educational resources and networking opportunities to over 5,400 members worldwide.