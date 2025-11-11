Reviving carrageenans: Seaweed-derived polysaccharides resurface in sustainable solutions
Key takeaways
- Carrageenans are resurging as sustainable, seaweed-derived alternatives to synthetic texturizers in cosmetics.
- Brands like JRS Group and Waycoochem highlight their versatility in clean label, biodegradable, and water-free formulations.
- Advances in blue biotechnology position carrageenans for next-gen applications in dermocosmetics and eco-packaging.
Carrageenans have been trusted ingredients in cosmetics for decades, but some industry experts say their potential has been overlooked in recent years. The ingredient is derived from renewable seaweed sources and supports manufacturers’ efforts to create eco-friendly formulations due to its inherent biodegradability.
Personal Care Insights speaks to JRS Group and Waycoochem about how reviving and reimagining carrageenans in modern cosmetic formulations offers an industry opportunity.
“Seaweed-based ingredients hold incredible promise — rich in functionality and sustainable — and carrageenans share the forefront of this new wave of natural innovation in cosmetics alongside alginate, and active ingredients,” Elisa Santerre, product manager, marine ingredient for H&PC and Medic at JRS Group, tells us.
Carrageenans’ natural composition appeals to consumers seeking ethical, environmentally conscious products. Santerre says the seaweed-based ingredient is a perfect alternative for all synthetic texturizers in the water phase, meeting manufacturers’ growing demand for natural ingredients without compromising on texture or effectiveness.
Innova Market Insights data shows a 13% increase in personal care product launches mentioning marine, sea, or ocean claims and ingredients. Over half of these ocean-derived personal care launches were in Europe.
The market researcher also notes a 2% increase in personal care launches featuring carrageenan claims from July 2022 to June 2025. Of these launches, 54% were in the skin care category, while 31% belonged to the oral care category. The use of carrageenan in hand, bath & shower products grew by 14% over five years.
“As the next generation of cosmetics with restorative and healing benefits emerges, carrageenan is set to become a key functional ingredient, combining efficacy and natural origin to meet the growing demand for science-backed, skin-repairing beauty solutions,” explains Santerre.
For use in sustainable cosmetics
Carrageenan is derived from renewable seaweed, which requires no freshwater or fertilizers to grow. Its cultivation supports marine ecosystem health by absorbing carbon dioxide.
“[The ingredient’s] natural origin and compatibility with other ingredients allow for clean label formulations that align with consumer preferences for sustainability and transparency,” Aubrey Chiu, senior R&D manager at Waycoochem, tells Personal Care Insights.
“By incorporating carrageenan, brands can reduce reliance on synthetic additives and promote biodegradable formulations, contributing to a circular economy.”
JRS Group’s Santerre says carrageenans offer an outstanding alliance between stability and skin feel. They can enhance the overall sensory experience, ensuring stability, versatility, and a premium, naturally derived formulation for consumers.
“This natural-based ingredient provides a reliable alternative to synthetic gelling agents, offering superior consistency and a luxurious feel,” she explains.
“Its ability to maintain product integrity even in challenging conditions makes it a go-to for brands seeking clean, effective solutions.”
The marine-derived polysaccharide is known for its gelling, thickening, and stabilizing properties. Chiu explains that it can form flexible films and provide moisture retention, making it suitable for skin care and hair care products.
Carrageenans enter solid formats
Carrageenans are increasingly used in water-free formulations, such as solid serum bars and shampoo tablets, to reduce packaging waste.
It is also being explored in bio-fermented carrageenan variants for enhanced functionality and in multifunctional products that combine skin care with UV protection, says Chiu.
Milk Makeup launched a Cooling Water Jelly Tint – Lip + Cheek Blush Stain, featuring carrageenans, which went viral. Santerre details that the product release led to a rise in demand for travel-friendly formats featuring the marine-derived polysaccharide.
She says embracing the trend of solid cosmetics can be a way forward for industry applications of carrageenans.
Seaweed through the supply chain
Supply chain disruptions, climate change, and geopolitical factors can affect seaweed harvesting and carrageenan production.
To mitigate these challenges, suppliers like Waycoochem diversify sourcing regions, invest in sustainable farming practices, and maintain strategic reserves to ensure consistent quality and availability.
JRS says it has commercial offices in each country and operates local warehouses to ensure efficient distribution.
“By understanding our customers’ needs, we can deliver with the shortest possible lead times — remaining reliable and responsive even in the face of global supply challenges,” says Santerre.
Next big thing
Santerre expects carrageenans to be increasingly used in dermocosmetic formulations.
“From my perspective, carrageenans are poised to take a new and exciting role in the dermocosmetic field. Originally valued for their texture and stability, these natural seaweed-derived polymers are now showing remarkable potential in skin-repair and healing applications, bridging the gap between cosmetics and medical devices,” she says.
Ocean-derived solutions are already making their way into skin treatments. Elite Aesthetics recently introduced a version of the “Mermaid Facial” that mixes microneedling technology and potent polynucleotides (PDRN), also known as salmon DNA.
The facial has gained popularity on social media and taps into regenerative skin care, claiming to repair aging tissue, accelerate new cell regeneration, and stimulate collagen and elasticity.
Meanwhile, Waycoochem anticipates advances in customized molecular structures of carrageenan for targeted delivery systems, such as encapsulating active ingredients.
“Additionally, carrageenan-based biomaterials for biodegradable packaging and innovations in blue biotechnology will further expand their role in sustainable cosmetics,” Chiu concludes.