Smol debuts recycled aluminum bottles for home care range
Key takeaways
- Smol launches 500 mL recycled aluminum bottles across its home care lineup.
- The company says recycled aluminum cuts energy use by up to 95% versus virgin aluminum.
- The move aligns with growing industry adoption of circular aluminum packaging.
Smol has introduced aluminum bottles for its home care range, featuring washing-up liquid, stain gel, fabric conditioner, multipurpose, and bathroom spray. The bottle pumps and triggers are made from recycled plastic.
The 500 mL bottles are made from recycled aluminum and incorporate Smol’s refill system. Smol explains that recycled aluminum uses 95% less energy during production than virgin aluminum and 90% less energy to produce than recycled glass.
The home care company already uses recycled plastic bottles for its home range collection, but now also offers aluminum solutions as a choice for consumers.
“These bottles are the final boss of packaging. Our aluminium has already done its job in many previous lives, and now, at the top of its career, it’s ready to stay in the spotlight as your bottle-for-life,” says the company.
Smol also announced that its foaming handwash is now available in four new shades: honey, pistachio, petal, and slate.
Aluminum circularity
Aluminum-based personal care packaging is gaining popularity as consumers prioritize circularity.
Recently, Ball Corporation, Unilever, and Alcoa Corporation announced the first use of Elysis carbon-free smelting technology to produce an aerosol can. The product has applications across the personal care industry, including deodorants and cleaning products.
Similarly, Meadow, a Swedish aluminum can start-up, and Fillsy, a Polish manufacturing company, are set to open a factory in Żyrardów, Poland — the first in Europe to mass produce Meadow’s aluminum technology.
In June, the founder of Kopu Water told Packaging Insights that aluminum bottles outshine plastic and glass, citing the metal’s recyclability and aesthetic appeal.
At Cosmetic Business 2025 in Munich, Germany, Tubex featured its MonoSense aluminum tube, designed to provide a cooling sensation to the skin, and it is the “world’s first” applicator tube made entirely from recycled aluminum.