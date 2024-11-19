Solomon launches natural beard care line with plant-based ingredients
Solomon, a natural skin care brand, launches a new line of plant-based beard care products for men seeking effective, eco-friendly grooming solutions. The collection features products like beard oils, balms, butters and cleansers formulated with ingredients such as argan and jojoba oils, eucalyptus and shea butter, designed to nourish both the beard and the skin.
The brand emphasizes that these products are free from parabens and “harsh chemicals,” focusing on natural ingredients that support beard growth. According to Solomon, the new beard care line aims to keep beards soft, manageable and well-conditioned while promoting healthier skin.
Natural ingredient focus
Solomon’s formulations aim to offer men a “clean, pure grooming experience” without synthetic additives. The line leverages nutrient-rich oils like argan and jojoba, known for their moisturizing qualities.
These ingredients are chosen for their ability to condition both the beard and skin, helping to prevent dryness and irritation, which are common issues for men with facial hair. The products also contain shea butter and eucalyptus, which the company says work to improve the texture and appearance of facial hair while protecting the skin underneath.
Men’s care boom
With men’s care on the rise, brands are adapting to a growing demand for male products, and niche personal-care routines are developing. For example, boys’ increasing interest in their physical appearance has birthed the trend of “looksmaxxing.” The term refers to maximizing one’s face and body to look and feel the best, but popularity does not equate to harmlessness.
The need to de-stigmatize men’s skin care increases parallel with their interest in it. In a move to shift mindsets away from the traditional idea that personal care routines are feminine, Cetaphil recently launched a digital campaign, #MadeForPhil. The campaign aimed to help men participate openly in self-care and promote the idea that “modern masculinity is diverse and varied.”
Nutrafol also recently introduced Active Cleanse, a daily two-in-one shampoo and conditioner formulated for men with thinning hair. The brand believes men experience more scalp concerns globally than women and designed its physician-formulated shampoo and conditioner duo to “simplify and upgrade” men’s hair care routines while targeting common visible scalp concerns that can lead to hair breakage and thinning.