Spa Ceylon taps Ayurvedic remedies for stressed UK consumers
Key takeaways
- Daily stress is at an all-time high in Britain, with 63% of consumers in the UK feeling stressed at least weekly.
- Spa Ceylon says stress levels are changing what people expect from beauty and body care.
- The company’s co-founder sees interest in Ayurveda rising as consumers turn to preventative wellness.
Daily stress levels are rising across the UK, creating opportunities for calming cosmetics to gain market share. Data from Forth’s UK Stress Statistics 2026 report reveals that 63% of the country’s consumers feel stressed weekly. In light of this, Shalin Balasuriya, wellness expert and co-founder of Spa Ceylon, says it is important that personal care products offer a moment to slow down and create intentional moments of calm.
Spa Ceylon is an Ayurveda-based brand designed to bring a sense of calm to everyday skin care and body rituals. For the festive season, the brand has rolled out the Spa Ceylon De-Stress collection, which includes the De-Stress Harmonising Essence Mist, De-Stress Discovery Set, and De-Stress Calming Body Massage Serum.
The products aim to “make it easy to incorporate a moment of relaxation into your daily routine, whether at home or on-the-go.”
Speaking to Personal Care Insights, Balasuriya says he observes “a growing appreciation for Ayurveda in the UK and Europe as people become more conscious of their health and the importance of preventative wellness.”
“With greater access to information and growing awareness of holistic practices, consumers are beginning to look beyond conventional approaches to beauty and wellness, recognizing the value of looking after themselves from the inside out.”
The company emphasizes that stress can be experienced by anyone, revealing a broad-scope demand for stress-targeting solutions. “Stress doesn’t affect just one type of person…The circumstances may be different, but the need to find moments of balance is something we all share.”
“With the constant demands of modern life, people are becoming more conscious of how stress affects their overall well-being and the importance of finding ways to manage it,” Balasuriya explains, adding that “this is changing what people expect from beauty and body care.”
He details that consumers are no longer looking for products that only cleanse, nourish, or improve their appearance — they’re increasingly drawn to natural ingredients, fragrances, and sensory experiences that help them reconnect with nature, slow down, and create moments of calm.
Meaningful self-care rituals
For Spa Ceylon, something a shower or applying a body oil can become an opportunity to pause and reset. Balasuriya believes consumers are looking for products that “allow them to turn these everyday activities into intentional wellness rituals, making self-care a meaningful part of how they live.”
He says beauty and wellness are interconnected. “In Ayurveda, we’ve long understood that true beauty comes from achieving balance between the body, mind, and spirit.”
Balasuriya tells us that one of the biggest misconceptions is that Ayurveda is only about natural ingredients or herbal remedies. “Ayurveda, which translates to the Science of Life, is a 5,000-year-old holistic science centered on achieving balance. It’s about understanding how our daily routines, diet, environment, and lifestyle choices all contribute to our overall well-being, rather than simply addressing individual concerns.”
In his view, there is no clear line between personal care products and self-care rituals. “It’s about recognizing that the products we use and the rituals we create around them can work together to support our overall well-being.”
Permission to pause
Balasuriya says one of the most powerful ways to reset is “doing nothing at all,” and Spa Ceylon’s range is designed to support this.
“As a society, we’re all so accustomed to constantly doing something that even taking a moment to pause can feel difficult,” he says. “But even doing nothing needs to be intentional. It’s about consciously choosing to step away from what we’re doing, giving ourselves permission to pause and allowing our minds and bodies to reset.”
The De-Stress collection brings together frankincense and sandalwood to “calm and ground the senses,” with tangerine and key lime to refresh and uplift.
Users can spray the Harmonising Essence Mist around their desk during the day, or onto their body and bed linen to create a soothing atmosphere for sleep.
The brand’s Discovery Set brings together travel-sized essentials, including an essence mist, body cleanser, body elixir, and balm, which the brand says makes it easy to carry these rituals while traveling or throughout the day.
Botanical blends
For Balasuriya, what’s important when creating botanical blends like De-Stress is “understanding how different aromas influence our senses and how they can work together to create a particular experience.”
Frankincense has been valued for its grounding qualities and is touted to help calm the senses and quiet a restless mind. Tangerine brings a bright, uplifting aroma, while key lime helps refresh the senses and promote mental clarity. Sandalwood, traditionally used in meditation, adds a soothing, earthy element that encourages a feeling of calm and stability, he explains.
“We wanted to create something that leaves you feeling uplifted.”
Through digital storytelling, social media, wellness events, and collaborations, Spa Ceylon wants to help consumers understand how to use their products meaningfully, “whether it’s taking a few minutes to reset during a busy workday or creating a calming ritual before bed.”