Summer retail expansion: Beauty brands roll out on brick-and-mortar shelves
As summer shopping ramps up, several skin care and cosmetics brands are expanding their presence in major retailers with launches and store rollouts. Among the latest launches is Tree Hut, which has introduced its first-ever body serum, now available at Ulta Beauty.
Meanwhile, Ulta is adding two more brands to its lineup. The Inkey List will launch in all Ulta Beauty stores and online starting July 13. Sacheu, previously limited to select Ulta products, is also now introducing its full cosmetics range in stores.
In the UK, Skn To Skn, a skin care line for mothers, has launched in 183 Boots stores and on the retailer’s e-commerce platform.
Full-body summer routine
Tree Hut’s Hydraglow body serum marks the brand’s first foray into the body serum category. It is a lightweight, fast-absorbing product that promises deep hydration and radiance. It is packaged in a pump bottle.
The formulation blends vitamin C for brightening, niacinamide for barrier support, and hyaluronic acid for moisture retention. The serum is designed for versatility and ease of use, and is available in four signature scents: Palm Grove, Santal Haze, Pink Champagne, and Vanilla.
Tree Hut partnered with skin care and wellness expert Vanessa Marc to promote the launch. “Hydration is the foundation of healthy, glowing skin,” says Marc.
The brand’s summer launch also includes a nature-inspired line meant to enhance the sensorial experience of body care, with products across formats such as foaming gel washes, shea sugar scrubs, and moisturizing shave oils. The line includes new scents such as Lychee Kiss and Flower Milk.
The brand aims to capture the feel of summer through textures, scents, and practical skin benefits.
Additionally, Tree Hut is extending its Glow Collection with mini sizes designed for travel to further meet consumer demand for on-the-go solutions. This rollout includes travel-size versions of its Tropic Glow and Ocean Glow collections, as well as a new fragrance called Sunlit Glow, touted as a “mood-enhancing” fragrance.
Some products are exclusive to retailers, including the Dragonfruit Foaming Gel Wash, which is available only at Target. All others are available at Target, Walmart, and Ulta.
Inkey launches nationwide
UK-born skin care brand The Inkey List is expanding its US footprint by launching into over 1,450 Ulta Beauty stores and online starting July 13. The rollout includes a full range of skin care, hair, and scalp products.
The brand will introduce Ulta-exclusive items, including the Glycerin Gentle Purifying cleanser, the Polyglutamic Acid Dewy sunscreen SPF 30, and Tripeptide plumping lip balms in three shades.
Inkey co-founders Colette Laxton and Mark Curry say the expansion into Ulta helps realize their goal of making high-efficacy skin care more accessible. “This partnership brings us significantly closer to that goal in the US,” says Curry.
The launch was also available for early access Platinum and Diamond Ulta Rewards members. It will be supported by a “No BS Skin care Tour” across southern US cities, featuring live educational events and consultations with the brand’s founders and skin experts.
“The Inkey List is the perfect addition to our growing assortment,” says Penny Coy, senior VP of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. “Their commitment to education, ingredient transparency, and accessibility are values our guests prioritize.”
Full cosmetics range hits shelves
TikTok-viral beauty brand Sacheu has also brought its full cosmetics range to Ulta Beauty stores across the US. Previously available in limited formats, the latest rollout includes the complete lineup of lip, cheek, contour, and complexion products.
The brand is best known for its peel-off lip liner stain, cheek, contour, and liquid glow products. Ulta is also offering early access to its eyeshadow and eyeliner items. The expansion reflects the brand’s ambition to bring its social-first identity into traditional retail environments.
To support the rollout, Sacheu will open an in-person event called Sacheu World in Los Angeles, US, from July 18–20. The experience will offer makeup moments and social activations, and visitors can shop the products online and have their orders picked up in-store.
The brand’s co-founder, Sarah Cheung, says the physical expansion is about “real wear, real connection, and celebrating the community that helped build this brand.”
Across the pond
Also entering a major retailer is UK-based Skn To Skn. The brand’s product lineup for mothers and mothers-to-be is being added to Boots.
Product offerings include the Balancing Act Gel-to-Oil cleanser, Sleep Cheat night cream, the Multi-Tasking face serum, and Glow and Go daily moisturiser with SPF30 in two tints.
The launch features a Glow Duo set exclusive to Boots, combining the night cream and daily moisturiser. Founded by Sara Stokes, the brand emphasizes ingredient safety for all stages of motherhood, from pregnancy to postpartum.
Boots was an early supporter of Skn To Skn, backing the brand before products entered production. This confidence signals the growing demand for personal care solutions that address specific life stages, particularly maternal skin care, which traditionally lacks tailored options.