Symrise unveils plant-based ingredients to protect cosmetic formulations from contamination
Symrise has introduced Mindera, a range of plant-based ingredients that protect leave-on cosmetic formulations like emulsion, serums, and conditioners from microorganisms. The line-up includes four ingredients that boast multifunctional properties for skin care needs.
Sabine Lange, director of Functional Efficacy and Application at Symrise, says: “With Mindera, we are solving the Naturalness Performance equation in cosmetic product protection. Over many years, we have worked to identify the right plant-based substances in the right combinations to deliver efficient and effective protection.”
“Symrise proudly brings this technology to the market to provide customers with the adaptable, natural solutions they need for their formulations.”
The collection includes Mindera Ma and Mindera CH, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and soothing agents that can help stabilize emulsions and reduce sebum — an oily substance that protects and hydrates the skin’s surface.
It also includes Mindera AA and Mindera Cin, antimicrobial agents with antioxidant and soothing properties. All the ingredients boast chelating qualities, which refer to the chemical process of stabilizing products by preventing metals from causing degradation or contamination.
Plant-based ingredients
Symrise indicates that the Mindera collection is completely plant-based, marking the transition to environmentally conscious products in the personal care industry. The materials incorporate natural substances from the food industry that are “scientifically proven as safe for consumers and the environment.”
Plant-based ingredients are increasingly in demand as consumers seek natural and environmentally friendly products that align with their values of health and wellness. Natural ingredients are challenging petro-based solutions across all sectors of the personal care industry.
Recently, a study revealed the potential for spent coffee grounds (SCGs) in cosmetic scrubs as a plant-based alternative to traditional chemical-based ingredients. The researchers determined that SCGs can be suitable raw materials for producing cosmetic scrubs as they tout a stable chemical structure, sustainability benefits, exfoliating qualities, and a “pleasant coffee aroma.”