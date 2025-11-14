Syren Spreads’ spoonable chocolate supplement for skin health
Key takeaways
- Syren Spreads introduces its spoonable beauty chocolate spread, blending adaptogens and botanicals to support skin health.
- Key ingredients include tremella mushroom, Astragalus, gotu kola, and bamboo silica for skin, hair, and nail health.
- The product is non-GMO, vegan, low in sugar, and designed to appeal to consumers seeking indulgent yet effective beauty and wellness rituals.
Syren Spreads has unveiled the “first ever” spoonable adaptogenic and botanical beauty chocolate spread for skin health.
Created to make effective beauty and nutrition in a format that consumers “crave,” Syren Spreads says it blends indulgence with proven benefits.
The company claims consumers are moving away from traditional supplement formats, such as pills and capsules.
“Today’s wellness routines often feel more like work than self-care,” says Meg Castellon, co-founder and CEO of Syren Spreads.
“Research clearly shows that people want rituals they look forward to, not regimens they forget. Syren Spreads turns time-honored botanical ingredients into a delicious beauty ritual people actually crave, a daily self-care moment that’s both indulgent and effective.”
Blending tradition and science
The spread has over 2,400 adaptogens per serving. It includes tremella mushroom, gotu kola, Astragalus root, and bamboo silica, creating a blend of traditional botanicals and science-backed research for balanced skin, hydration, and radiance.
Syren Spreads explains that the tremella mushroom can hold up to 500 times its own weight in water, which is why it makes the skin luminous. Astragalus naturally contains saponins and polysaccharides, which are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine.
Gotu kola leaf contains triterpenoids and asiaticoside. The herb is known for its regenerative and longevity properties, and it is traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine.
The company also states that bamboo is the richest source of plant-based silica, a compound naturally found in skin, hair, and nails.
To add “beneficial” flavors, the spread is enriched with hazelnuts for nourishment, cacao, which is rich in antioxidants, and healthy fats from plants.
Syren Spreads claims that each spoon is smooth, without a herbal aftertaste or grittiness. Each serving is non-GMO, vegan, and low in sugar. The chocolate spread will launch on December 1.
As ingredient literacy evolves, so do formats. Consumers are no longer looking solely at what a topical product contains — they are exploring solutions that work from the inside out. This shift has given rise to a new breed of ingestible beauty actives that target skin health and emotional well-being.
Mélanie Serre, cosmetic and nutraceutical product manager at Expanscience, previously told Personal Care Insights that: “Globally, consumers increasingly prioritize preventive health, natural wellness solutions, and eco-conscious lifestyles. This is reflected in the rapid growth of the nutraceutical market — valued at over US$21 billion in the US.”