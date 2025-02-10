Target expands beauty and wellness offerings with brand additions
Target is growing its beauty selections by adding four brands across skin care, children’s care, ingestible beauty, and sun care. The launches introduce clinically formulated skin care, bath products, plant-based beauty supplements, and tanning products.
The retailer announced last month that it is expanding its wellness offerings as part of its strategy to take a holistic approach to health and well-being. Target is delivering on this promise by increasingly adding personal care brands to its stores.
Bubble, a dermatologist-developed skin care brand, is among one of the latest launches. CEO and founder Shai Eisenman attributes the expansion initiative to Target’s growing status as a beauty retailer: “Beauty sales at Target have grown significantly over the past five years, making it the ultimate destination for skin care enthusiasts.”
Bubble: clinically tested skin care
Bubble’s partnership with Target, in stores and online, follows consumer demand. According to the company, 80% of its customers expressed a desire for the brand to be available at the retailer.
The collaboration aims to make clinically tested skin care available across the US, since millions of Americans do not have access to dermatologists, according to the brand.
Bubble will introduce a full lineup of its vegan and cruelty-free products, including its Hydro Heroes 3-Step Hydration Routine. The exclusive set offers a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer. Other products include cleansers, toners, moisturizers, serums, sunscreens, and targeted treatments for various skin care concerns.
“The expanded distribution online and in all Target doors nationwide enables us to meet both the current and future Bubble community exactly where they are, making it more convenient than ever for them to get their hands on our collection,” says Eisenman.
Dabble & Dollop: children’s bath products
Children’s bath and body care brand Dabble & Dollop has launched its plant-based, mixable bath products at Target to make children’s bath time a more interactive and sensory experience.
The launch includes nine products including three-in-one shampoos, bubble baths, body washes, and scented bath bomb pouches.
CEO Stephanie Leshney says the retail expansion is also a result of consumer demand: “Since our first company survey in 2020, customers have consistently and clearly told us that Target is where they’d like to find us in retail. We are thrilled and ready for the expansion into mass retail and to be discovered by the Target consumer.”
The brand emphasizes safe ingredients, incorporating its SmartScent technology, which aims to ensure children can enjoy natural fragrances without compromising their safety.
Imaraïs Beauty: ingestible beauty and wellness
Imaraïs Beauty, the plant-based, ingestible beauty brand, has released its beauty and wellness gummies at Target. The brand offers supplements formulated to support skin care, anti-aging, hair health, digestion, and overall well-being. The products are PETA-certified vegan, cruelty-free, and free from sugar, gelatin, and gluten.
The brand’s lineup includes six gummy formulas: Glow for skin care, Clarity for anti-blemish, De-puff for digestion, Nourish for hair health, Youth for anti-aging, and Sutra for sexual wellness. The company plans to engage with consumers through live events and digital content featuring co-founder Sommer Ray and other brand ambassadors to support the launch.
“We’ve worked tirelessly to create products that deliver real results with plant-based ingredients, and now we’re making them more accessible,” says Ray.
Carroten: tanning and sun care
Greek beauty company Carroten is making its first in-store appearance in the US with Target. The sun care brand previously expanded into Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.
Carroten manufactures tanning products that combine hydration with sun protection. It will introduce its Intensive Tanning Gel and Gold Shimmer Intensive Tanning Gel to the sun care department at all Target locations and online.
The formulas, which include sesame oil and calendula extract, are designed to provide a “sun-kissed glow” while keeping skin moisturized. The company emphasizes pairing these products with SPF to ensure safe sun exposure.
Miami-based distributor Sayn will oversee logistics and marketing for the expansion, which aims to strengthen Carroten’s presence in the US sun care market.