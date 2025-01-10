Target follows holistic wellness trend with expanded assortment
Target has announced its expansion into the wellness market, introducing 2,000 new items. The expansion indicates a more holistic approach to wellness, featuring nutritional and functional beverage options.
Target says that over half of the new items are under US$10 to provide an affordable and personalized well-being approach.
“Across beauty, personal care, tech, food, beverage and nutrition, we’re adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money,” says Rick Gomez, executive VP and chief commercial officer at Target.
Target says in-store displays will advertise supplements, hydration, protein, health and sporting goods.
Nutrition and gut health products include all-in-one nutrition shake flavors from Ka’Chava and a high-protein shake from Target’s brand, Up&Up.
The wellness expansion also includes functional beverages that provide health benefits beyond hydration. For example, Target exclusives include Bloom colostrum and collagen and Poppi prebiotic cream soda.
The new offerings include personal care products such as SLF’s red light therapy LED mask and Being Frenshe’s new haircare line. Target also says there is an active push to include men’s wellness products.
A holistic approach to wellness
Personal Care Insights has previously reported on the rising consumer trend of promoting holistic, personalized and homeopathic well-being solutions.
There is an expectation that makeup and skin care products have multifunctional benefits, leading brands and ingredient suppliers to study how certain nutrients may lead to holistic health and beauty benefits.
For example, Renue by Science, an NAD+ precursor supplements provider, launched a skin care line called Renue Blue, which focused on holistic wellness and skin longevity. The products are formulated with medical-grade ingredients, including NAD+ boosters and antioxidants, to support rejuvenation at a cellular level.