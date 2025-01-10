Brenntag and Cambrium introduce vegan collagen using AI to European market
Brenntag Specialties and biotechnology company Cambrium have partnered to design active ingredients using artificial intelligence (AI) and biology. The companies are introducing skin-identical vegan collagen to the beauty and personal care sector in the UK, Ireland, Iberia, France and Italy.
NovaColl is a micro-molecular, vegan, cruelty-free, form of collagen made with precision fermentation. Brenntag says its micro-molecular structure allows for powerful effects across skin layers, making it suitable for numerous skin care applications.
“This ingredient aligns with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and effective skin care solutions,” says Patrick Koch, director of Sales Beauty & Care Europe at Brenntag.
“Our Beauty & Care Innovation & Application Centers across Europe are prepared to assist customers with tailored formulations, including NovaColl, and our experienced technical service managers are committed to addressing individual needs and questions regarding vegan collagen. We anticipate exploring further opportunities with Cambrium to introduce trendsetting products to the market.”
The chemicals and ingredients distributor will present NovaColl at the Cosmet’Agora trade fair on January 14 and 15 in Paris, France.
AI in beauty
Integrating NovaColl into formulations allows brands to offer consumers a scientifically advanced solution that supports the skin’s natural structure. Brennetag says the ingredient promotes a youthful and vibrant appearance.
“It’s amazing to see how the market has responded to our concept of AI-designed actives,” says Lucile Bonnin, head of Personal Care at Cambrium.
“We’re excited to partner with Brenntag and their skilled team of technical experts to bring NovaColl and beyond to more innovators and formulations across the region — such partnerships are a great example of how we can turn molecular innovation into massive impact,” adds Bonnin.
Personal Care Insights recently interviewed NotCo about its Generative AI Fragrance Formulator, made in collaboration with Cramer, a Latin American flavor and fragrance company, and how it uses AI to craft bespoke fragrances in seconds.
Finnish company Nordic Bioproducts Group partnered with southern European distributors to make its microcrystalline cellulose offerings available to cosmetics manufacturers across the continent, reflecting a focus on the European beauty market.