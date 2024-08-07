The Ordinary taps full-body routine trend with first body care launch
07 Aug 2024 --- The Ordinary debuts a body care range, jumping on the bandwagon of taking skin care routines beyond the face.
The line includes a hybrid emulsion, body serum and moisturizing lotion: Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion, Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum and Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion.
The products are compatible with dry skin and are formulated with salicylic acid, niacinamide and natural moisturizing factors such as urea.
The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion targets the look of dark spots and smoothes body skin texture. To ensure suitability across all skin tones, the brand designed and developed its efficacy testing to include a “diverse panel of participants.”
Body care breakdown
The Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion is formulated to be a lightweight and non-greasy for “instant and all-day” surface hydration. It contains amino acids, urea, pyrrolidone carboxylic acid and inulin to target dryness and is made for all skin types.
The Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum is an exfoliating body serum for blemish-prone skin. It helps minimize the appearance of pores, smooth uneven texture and balance the look of uneven tone while targeting signs of congestion.
The Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion is a lightweight emulsion designed to help even the appearance of skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots.
All the products are available on the brand’s website, TikTok Shop and Sephora. Ulta Beauty will only be selling the two body serums. The prices range from US$14 to US$15 per item.
Kiehl’s also dipped below the belt, recently entering the intimate care category with its Personals collection. The skin care brand unveiled two new products: the Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant and Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops.
By Sabine Waldeck