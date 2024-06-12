Unilever partners with Econic to scale CO2-based sustainable cleaning products
12 Jun 2024 --- Unilever extends its partnership with Econic Technologies to find new methods of creating sustainable cleaning and laundry products, such as transforming CO2. The FMCG giant says it wants to replace fossil-based raw materials with renewable carbon, with concerns about GHG emissions.
“With this program, we’re not looking to force-fit CO2 into an existing petrochemical-based or palm-based process, and simply copy existing ingredients — that’s essentially just making the same thing but more expensively,” says Martin Crossman, Unilever Science & Technology platform leader.
“We’re developing new-to-the-world chemistry, using CO2 differently, to reach a different end material with different features. That’s how we’ll really unlock the advantages of CO2 utilization.”
This method is expected to offer advantages over traditional CO2 usage by “significantly” reducing the GHG footprint, and early trials have shown potential performance benefits.
“This is about changing the rules of the game. It has the potential to be truly transformative,” adds Ian Howell, Unilever’s Home Care Advanced Materials and Surface Science director.
“For the chemicals industry to transition away from fossil-fuel-derived ingredients, we need to look to all carbon sources, and CO2 offers opportunities yet to be discovered.”
“First for household cleaning”
Econic Technologies offers a patented process of using catalysis to convert CO2 into usable carbon, which operates at relatively low pressure and temperature.
The chemistry lab says the method can be retrofitted into existing production facilities, making it easier for the industry to adopt.
Although polyurethane products using materials from Econic Technologies’ patented process will be sold later this year, Unilever says its foray into the household cleaning market will be a first.
Keith Wiggins, Econic Technologies CEO, comments: “This partnership is incredibly important for us, as it’s a big step toward fulfilling Econic’s overall purpose, which is to take CO2 and turn it into usable carbon that can enhance the performance of products we all use every day.”
Potential scalability
If the project is successful on a large scale, Unilever intends to launch the technology as soon as possible. Next year, some consumer testing on a smaller scale will likely occur before a full launch.
“Our work with Econic is another example of how we’re investing in and exploring new technologies to help shape the future of the cleaning category and reach net zero by 2039,” states Howell.
Tracking Unilever
Unilever was recently criticized for scaling back or eliminating some environmental and social pledges. The FMCG told us, “Our updated commitments are very stretching, but they are also intentionally and unashamedly realistic.”
Unilever links its quest to use renewable carbon to broader initiatives to commercialize alternatives to palm oil and fossil-fuel-derived cleaning ingredients, complementing projects like Geno and Flue2Chem.
Furthermore, we spoke to Future Origins, founded by Unilever, Geno, Kao and L’Oréal, about the rise of biotechnology solutions for more environmentally friendly cosmetic ingredient manufacturing.
By Venya Patel