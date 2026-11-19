Univar Solutions explores enzymes for bleach-free laundry formulations
Key takeaways
- Univar Solutions has found that multifunctional enzyme systems improve fabric whiteness, reduce greying, and preserve garment appearance.
- Enzyme optimization may help detergent manufacturers reduce reliance on traditional bleaching agents.
- Higher enzyme dosages improved whitening performance, but diminishing returns highlight the need to balance efficacy and formulation costs.
Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions has found that enzymes may reduce reliance on bleaching agents in fabric care. In a technical paper, the multifunctional enzyme systems were shown to improve whitening performance.
The paper investigated whether adding a combination of specialized enzymes to an oxygen-based laundry powder additive would boost whiteness, brightness, and appearance of fabrics compared with an enzyme-free base formulation.
The study’s hypothesis was that combining enzymes that target different causes of fabric dullness and discoloration could deliver superior whitening performance than only bleaching, potentially offering an alternative to bleaching agents.
The main findings show that the two enzyme-enhanced formulations outperformed the enzyme-free base and a commercial benchmark. The enzyme-enhanced formulations were more efficacious across all three measured performance indicators, with higher enzyme dosage consistently delivering the best results.
The paper outlines that the enzymes improved perceived whiteness, reduced fabric greying, and helped preserve the original fabric appearance. Higher enzyme dosage was also found to deliver diminishing returns, indicating that manufacturers should balance performance improvements against enzyme costs.
Luisa Seeger, application development specialist, Homecare and Industrial Cleaning at Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, tells Personal Care Insights more about how multifunctional enzyme systems can help detergent manufacturers move beyond conventional stain removal toward more comprehensive fabric care.
What role did each enzyme play in improving whiteness?
Seeger: The enzyme system was designed to address several causes of fabric dullness simultaneously rather than relying solely on bleaching chemistry. Medley Brilliant 100 T provided broad-spectrum stain removal against a range of soils, helping to reduce residual staining on fabrics. Celluclean Evity 4500 T, a cellulase technology, works on cotton fibers by removing damaged surface fibrils and microfuzz, thereby improving light reflection and helping fabrics appear brighter over time. Cellulase technologies have also been shown to reduce particle retention and improve fabric appearance.
Pristine Advance 100 T targets body grime by breaking down extracellular DNA-containing deposits that can contribute to discoloration, malodor, and the gradual loss of whiteness.
While each enzyme targets a different mechanism, the combination delivered improvements across GG-whiteness, ΔL, and ΔE measurements compared with both the base formulation and the benchmark. This indicates that addressing soils, body grime, and fiber condition simultaneously is more effective than targeting only one contributor to fabric dullness.
How can formulators determine the optimal enzyme dosage without adding unnecessary formulation cost?
Seeger: Our study compared two enzyme dosage combinations to identify the most effective balance between performance and formulation efficiency.
The results showed that both enzyme-containing formulations outperformed the base formulation and benchmark, while the higher-dose system delivered the strongest overall performance. However, the differences between the two enzyme systems were smaller than the difference between either enzyme system and the non-enzymatic base formulation.
This demonstrates the importance of conducting dose-response studies rather than assuming that higher enzyme levels will always yield proportionally higher benefits. In practice, formulators should identify the dosage at which performance gains begin to plateau and select the most cost-effective point before diminishing returns are reached.
What do the findings suggest about the potential to reduce reliance on traditional bleaching?
Seeger: The findings demonstrate that whiteness performance is influenced by more than bleaching alone. While bleach remains essential for oxidizing the fabric/certain stains, such as tea, coffee, and wine, it does not effectively address soil redeposition, body grime accumulation, or fiber surface degradation. By targeting these additional causes of fabric dullness, enzymes can complement bleaching systems and help maintain fabric brightness and appearance.
Our results therefore suggest that, depending on performance requirements, enzyme optimization may offer opportunities to reduce bleach levels while still maintaining or improving overall whiteness performance.
How consistent were the performance improvements?
Seeger: The most pronounced benefits were observed on cotton-based substrates, which is consistent with the mode of action of cellulase enzymes that improve fabric appearance by removing surface fibrils and reducing fuzz. On polyester substrates, the whiteness improvements were less pronounced in this particular study, as the test was primarily designed to assess greying and whiteness maintenance rather than stain removal performance.
However, this does not necessarily mean that enzymes provide limited benefits on polyester. Under real-life washing conditions, where garments are repeatedly worn and exposed to a broader range of soils, including body grime and environmental DNA-containing deposits, additional benefits may be observed. As a result, multi-functional enzyme systems have the potential to improve overall cleanliness, freshness, and appearance across mixed consumer laundry loads, including polyester-rich fabrics.
What are the main challenges manufacturers face when incorporating enzyme systems into oxygen powder additives?
Seeger: Compared to liquid systems, incorporating enzymes into oxygen-based powder additives is generally less challenging, as modern detergent enzymes are supplied as granules that provide good protection during manufacturing, storage, and handling.
The key challenge is ensuring a homogeneous distribution of the enzyme granules throughout the powder matrix. Formulators, therefore, need to consider particle size compatibility between the enzyme granules and the surrounding powder ingredients to prevent segregation during production, transport, and storage.
Humidity control during manufacturing is also important, as excessive moisture can damage enzyme granules and negatively impact stability. In addition, mechanical stress during processing and transportation should be minimized to avoid granule breakage, which can affect both enzyme protection and distribution within the formulation.
By selecting appropriate granule technologies and matching particle size distributions, manufacturers can successfully incorporate multiple enzyme technologies into oxygen powder additives while maintaining good stability and shelf life. Fortunately, modern detergent enzymes are specifically engineered for improved robustness in detergent systems, allowing formulators to incorporate multiple enzyme technologies while maintaining acceptable shelf life.
What practical benefits could these findings offer detergent manufacturers?
Seeger: The study highlights that enzyme optimization offers manufacturers a versatile tool for improving laundry performance without fundamentally changing product format or consumer use habits.
From a performance perspective, the enzyme-containing formulations improved whiteness retention, reduced greying, and better-preserved overall textile appearance compared with both the base formulation and benchmark.
From a formulation perspective, enzymes allow formulators to target specific consumer pain points such as dull whites, body grime accumulation, freshness, and aging garments through multiple mechanisms simultaneously.
In addition, enzyme systems provide flexibility when developing products for lower wash temperatures, sustainability-driven formulations, or differentiated premium products. By delivering benefits beyond stain removal alone, enzymes can help manufacturers create more holistic fabric-care solutions that address both cleanliness and long-term garment appearance.
For consumers, these performance improvements may contribute to or support brighter-looking whites and garments that maintain their appearance for longer between washes.
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