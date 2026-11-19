Inolex unveils plant-based hair care ingredient for curl control and scalp comfort
Key takeaways
- Inolex has launched ProCondition Satin, a plant-derived, quat-free active for hair softness, curl definition, and frizz control.
- The ingredient delivers humidity-resistant conditioning and improved manageability while supporting scalp comfort.
- ProCondition Satin contains 87.8% natural-origin content and is biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Inolex has released a hair conditioning active focused on sensoriality, hair softness, curl definition, and frizz control. ProCondition Satin is a plant-derived, quat-free active that touts hair care from scalp to strand.
The green chemistry ingredient manufacturer says that the amino ester offers are designed for wavy and curly hair. It is compatible with lightweight formulas that are light on the scalp.
ProCondition Satin taps multiple trends at once: multifunctionality, clean beauty, and skinification. Consumers increasingly want formulations that are nourishing to the hair while being eco-friendly.
“Conditioning ingredients are usually developed for the hair fiber, but healthy hair starts with the scalp,” says Miao Wang, VP of R&D and commercialization at Inolex. “We designed this proprietary amino ester platform to bring weightless conditioning and scalp comfort across hair types, with sustainability considered from sourcing to end of life.”
The ingredient is derived from sunflower oil and has 87.8% natural-origin content, aligning with growing sustainability and clean-beauty demands. It is biodegradable, non-palm, and carries halal, kosher, vegan, and cruelty-free credentials, making it flexible with a range of ethical beauty demands.
Meeting multiple consumer demands
ProCondition Satin is touted for its performance in conditioning and detangling, resistance to humidity-induced frizz, and sustainability and formulation compatibility.
Inolex notes that the active offers a softer feel and easier combing on wet and dry hair tresses, particularly for wavy and curly hair. The company tested the ingredient on tresses and salon panelists.
“Studies were run against cationic polyquaterniums with favorable results. On wet wavy hair, its feel and ease of combing were comparable to a silicone polymer, and on dry, curly hair, it demonstrated benefits in feel, ease of combing, curl condition, and appearance,” says Inolex.
For humidity resistance, curly strands treated with the ingredient showed less volume expansion than those applied with other conditioning agents. The hair conditioned with ProCondition Satin also retained curl definition for up to six hours. Studies on the active were conducted at one, three, five, and six hours at room temperature and 80% relative humidity.
The ingredient is also said to have a “stellar” sensory profile. The smooth-spreading emollient boasts a cushion, gloss, and a non-greasy after-feel. Inolex notes it is easy and versatile to formulate with, as it comes in a pourable liquid format.
Quat-free conditioning for textured hair
ProCondition Satin is based on Inolex’s amino ester technology platform. It combines plant-derived dialkyl functionality with a plant-based fatty acid ester linking group. Its pH-responsive cationic charge is said to allow it to condition hair in acidic formulations below pH 6.5, while continuing to provide softening benefits in its uncharged form at neutral pH.
The platform was designed for skin and scalp compatibility and is free from dimethylaminopropylamine, a known contact allergen.
The formula is also free from quats, or quaternary ammonium compounds, which are conditioning agents used in hair care to smooth, detangle, and reduce static. However, some degrade and may harm aquatic life, irritate the scalp, or build up on hair over time. Quat-free actives aim to deliver similar conditioning benefits without these drawbacks.
Inolex president Art Knox says: “ProCondition Satin gives our customers a plant-derived, quat-free ingredient option to address those needs while supporting their formulation and sustainability goals. It expands the possibilities for brands looking to differentiate through both performance and ingredient choice.”
Industry invests as hair grows
Hair care is seeing growth across the personal care industry, prompting industry players to innovate and invest in the segment.
This week, US-based consumer goods manufacturer Church & Dwight deepened its hair care presence, announcing that it is acquiring a 45% stake in Bali Care, a European hair care company, for US$225 million.
P&G’s Beauty segment led the group’s top-line growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with hair care acting as a key driver of its 4% year-on-year organic sales growth.
Meanwhile, in ingredient innovations, Givaudan Active Beauty tapped clean beauty trends in its recently launched hair care active SensoTrue DM5. The bio-based emollient alternative to 5 cSt dimethicone was developed via a combination of white biotechnology and green chemistry.
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