Church & Dwight takes stake in Bali as hair care attracts buyers
Key takeaways
- Church & Dwight is investing US$225 million for a 45% stake in Bali Care.
- The deal gives Bali Care access to Church & Dwight’s global distribution network, while offering an established brand name.
- Hair care acquisitions are gaining momentum as bigger players expand their brand portfolios.
US-based consumer goods manufacturer Church & Dwight is acquiring a 45% stake in Bali Care, a European hair care company, for US$225 million. The deal is poised to close in the first quarter of 2027 and marks the company’s strategic bet on international growth, as the hair care category strengthens.
The investment is structured as a stepping stone toward a likely full takeover. Church & Dwight will have the option to buy the remaining 55% of the company two years after the deal closes.
According to Church & Dwight, Bali’s brands like Bali Curls and Bali Gents hold leading market positions across Germany and Austria. Through the acquisition, Church & Dwight gains access to a well-known international consumer name, while Bali will benefit from Church & Dwight’s scale. The company plans to use its global reach to push Bali into more markets beyond its current European base.
“Our investment in Bali Care represents an important step in our strategy to accelerate international growth through high-performing, asset-light consumer brands with strong category leadership,” says Rick Dierker, CEO at Church & Dwight.
“With distribution today concentrated in a limited number of European markets, we are poised to leverage Church & Dwight’s global capabilities to expand the brands’ reach and support their next phase of growth.”
Looking to labels for growth
Bali was founded in 2022, catering to curly and textured hair. Now, the company’s lineup spans treatments, washes, creams, and serums. Bali emphasizes that it uses clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulation principles.
Its October 2026 financial results showed the company reached US$100 million in net sales, indicating robust growth and steady consumer demand since its inception four years earlier.
Church & Dwight says the deal fits its acquisition criteria, awarding it a leading brand in its category while being asset-light. It is expected to drive growth and gross margins.
“Our strong balance sheet will continue to provide the flexibility to add additional high-quality acquisition and investment opportunities,” says Dierker, indicating the company may keep making bolt-on deals.
The strategy mirrors moves in the hair care market, where established players are placing bids.
Henkel recently reported that its Hair Business drove growth in its Consumer and Professional Brands units, posting strong sales momentum. Henkel’s group sales increased by 11% to €5.7 billion (US$6.33 billion), with organic sales increasing by 6.5%.
The German multinational has been expanding its portfolio with acquisitions, and its earlier purchases of Olaplex and Not Your Mother’s have returned their investment. Henkel’s Q3 results show the two brands helped bolster the 6.4 percentage points that added to its sales growth.
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