Olaplex and Not Your Mother’s bolster Henkel Q3 sales growth
Key takeaways
- Henkel’s Q3 2026 sales rose 11%, supported by its Olaplex and Not Your Mother’s acquisitions.
- Hair Care sales grew 4% organically, while European Body Care weakness weighed on performance.
- Henkel raised its full-year sales outlook as global Hair Care expansion continued.
Henkel’s Q3 2026 report shows strong sales growth, with Hair Care driving gains across Consumer and Professional Products. The German multinational company’s purchases of Olaplex and Not Your Mother’s helped make up the 6.4 percentage points that acquisitions and divestments added to its sales growth.
The acquisitions are part of Henkel’s focus on expanding its Hair Care portfolio across consumer and professional markets. Henkel estimates that the five acquisitions it completed in 2026 — which span its Consumer Brands and Adhesive Technologies businesses — will generate roughly €2 billion (US$2.22 billion) in annual sales by 2030.
“With our most recent acquisitions, we are strengthening our core business, expanding into attractive new business areas, and creating additional growth opportunities for both business units,” says Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel.
Henkel’s group sales increased by 11% to €5.7 billion (US$6.33 billion), with organic sales increasing by 6.5%. Its Consumer Brands sales increased nominally year-on-year by 10.1% to €2.64 billion (US$2.93 billion). In the first nine months of 2026, the division amassed €7.38 billion (US$8.19 billion) in sales.
Meanwhile, Body Care struggled to keep up, particularly in Europe, offsetting growth. However, the strong overall Q3 performance prompted Henkel to update its full-year fiscal guidance for sales and earnings developments.
Hair surges while Body Care lulls
Organic sales across Hair Care grew 4%, bolstered primarily by the Care and Color categories. The Professional business also achieved “very strong” sales growth, indicating positive momentum across both retail and salon channels.
In H1 2026, Henkel completed the acquisition of US-based hair care brand Not Your Mother’s and closed the acquisition of Olaplex shortly after the H1 reporting period. Both acquisitions had already reflected strong returns in the company’s H1 financials, and the most recent quarter reinforces the acquisitions’ profitability.
Olaplex generated approximately €370 million (US $427.5 million) in fiscal year 2025. According to the company, the acquisition of the brand has positioned the company as the global number two player in the professional hair business.
The Laundry & Home Care segment also recorded a strong organic sales growth of 6%. The Laundry Care business generated overall strong sales, driven by growth in the Fabric Cleaning category and significant sales growth in the Fabric Care category. The Home Care business posted double-digit organic sales growth, boosted by the Hand Dishwashing category.
“Our organic sales growth significantly accelerated in the third quarter, driven by very strong performance in [Consumer Brands and Adhesive Technologies] business units,” says Knobel. “It is particularly encouraging that we continue to see positive price and volume developments, with volumes increasing for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
Primarily knocked down by Body Care’s poor performance, the Other Consumer Businesses segment declined 1.2% organically. While the report does not specify which brands mainly aggravated the decline, the contrast between segment performances points to uneven growth dynamics across Henkel’s personal care categories.
Henkel’s skewed financials may be indicative of a wider trend in the beauty industry as market volatility produces less-predictable outcomes. For example, Symrise also reported uneven earnings in its Q3 report. The company’s personal care business grew, while its performance across its cosmetic ingredients portfolio remained uneven, with UV Filters taking a double-digit dive.
Regional growth and performance predictions
Henkel reports that its organic sales growth was driven by all regions. Consumer Brands grew in Europe and North America, with Hair Care contributing to both markets. In India, the Middle East, and Africa, the company posted double-digit growth in Hair Care and Laundry & Home Care.
In Asia Pacific, the company saw a slight decline in Consumer Brands overall. However, Hair remained on the climb with positive organic growth.
With its Q3 results, Henkel has increased its projected group-level organic sales growth to 3–4% from 1.5–3.5%. For Consumer Brands, it has increased its outlook to 1.5–2.5% from 0.5–2.5%.
Henkel expects Consumer Brands to bring in roughly a 15% adjusted return on sales for FY26. Meanwhile, the group forecasts a direct material price increase of approximately 10% year-on-year.