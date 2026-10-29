Cosmetic actives and probiotics lead Symrise’s Q3 personal care rebound
Key takeaways
- Symrise has posted 5.3% organic sales growth in Q3 2026, supported by stronger volume momentum.
- Advanced Actives and Probiotics delivered double-digit growth as Care & Wellness returned to growth.
- UV Filters declined by double digits, highlighting uneven performance across Symrise’s personal care portfolio.
Symrise has reported strong organic sales growth, predominantly driven by volume and sustained growth momentum in its Q3 2026 financials. The outcome reaffirms the German flavor and fragrance supplier’s full-year outlook.
The quarter’s results show improvement in the company’s personal care business, while its performance across its cosmetic ingredients portfolio remained uneven.
The group notes that it’s 5.3% organic sales growth in Q3 has exceeded expectations. Sales reached €1.31 billion (US$1.46 billion), up from €1.22 billion (US$1.36 billion) in the prior year. For the first nine months, organic growth sat at 3% overall. The uptick in Q3 indicates accelerated momentum in the most recent quarter.
“Our strong third-quarter performance reflects the positive momentum of our businesses in resilient underlying markets, the strength of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our teams,” says Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise.
“We are advancing our strategic priorities by sharpening our portfolio while progressing our One Sym Transformation.”
By region, Asia-Pacific led the momentum with double-digit growth, followed by strong Latin American growth, while Europe, Africa and the Middle East were slowest with moderate growth.
Personal care records growth
The company’s Scent & Care Segment showed significant recovery with 5.6% organic growth to €520 million (US$580 million) in Q3 from 1.8% organic growth in the overall nine-month period.
Care & Wellness returned to growth, posting low single-digit organic sales growth and reported “continued sequential improvement.”
Advanced Actives and Probiotics cashed in double-digit organic growth. The growth may indicate heightened demand in efficacy-driven skin and scalp care, such as through microbiome-oriented formulations, explains Symrise.
The Fragrance division also bolstered Symrise’s numbers as it recorded mid-single-digit organic growth, driven by high-single-digit growth in the Consumer Fragrance segment. Specialty Fragrance Ingredients, within its Aroma Molecules Division, also posted mid-single-digit growth. Fine Fragrance showed modest growth at a low single-digit rate.
Meanwhile, UV Filters took a double-digit drop in organic sales, creating a strong contrast with the company’s growth areas.
Curating a portfolio
Symrise continued to progress its One Symrise Strategy, which focuses on portfolio management, growth, and efficiency, through divestments and acquisitions within its beauty portfolio.
The supplier recently offloaded its AmeriTerpenes business to private equity firm Mutares for an undisclosed amount. It also finalized its full acquisition of Floral Concept to bolster its position in Premium Naturals last month.
The acquisition is expected to boost Symrise’s competitiveness in the natural fine fragrance space as demand grows for differentiated, traceable, and sustainably sourced natural ingredients in perfumery. The company’s Q3 financials reflect a positive impact from its fragrance investments.
“The company is also investing in organic capacity, including Aroma Molecules. These actions sharpen the portfolio, focus resources on higher-growth, innovation-led businesses, and support improved earnings quality,” says Symrise.
Symrise has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook with organic sales growth expected to be betweem 2% and 4%. The company projects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5% and an adjusted business free cash flow margin higher than 14%.
“The outlook is underpinned by the accelerated execution of the One Sym Transformation program, strong project vitality with key customers, a solid pipeline of new solutions, and the resilience of the company’s core end markets,” says the company.