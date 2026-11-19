Brazil first to ratify Latin American deal to ease cosmetics exports
Key takeaways
- Brazil is the first of eight countries to ratify a regional deal easing cosmetics trade.
- The agreement scraps the Certificate of Free Sale and aligns labeling and good manufacturing practices rules.
- It takes effect only after a second signatory ratifies, and tariffs stay unchanged.
Brazil is clearing red tape to boost its cosmetics exports to Latin America. The country’s government has brought an agreement to remove technical barriers to cosmetics trade, signed under the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI), into national law. It has become the first of eight signatories to do so — the others are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.
Brazil will scrap the requirement for a Certificate of Free Sale. A Certificate of Free Sale is an official document confirming that a product is legally sold in its country of origin, which many importing countries require before cosmetics can be registered or sold there. Removing the requirement spares exporters a time-consuming and costly approval step. This burden often hits the hardest on small and medium-sized manufacturers.
The regulatory decision aims to harmonize rules on labeling, good manufacturing practices, and ingredient assessments.
Participating Latin American countries will also work toward replacing some product registration requirements with simpler notification procedures. This shifts upfront approval to market surveillance after launch.
The agreement doesn’t change import tariffs, and it only becomes operational when at least two participating countries complete the required notification procedures. After that, it will take effect 60 days once at least two countries notify the ALADI General Secretariat of the completion of their internal procedures. For the remaining signatory countries, the 60-day period will begin on the date of each notification.
How quickly exporters feel the benefits of the agreement will depend on how soon the remaining signatories complete their ratification procedures.
Growing export sector
According to Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services (MDIC), the country’s cosmetics, personal care, and fragrance exports reached US$1.06 billion in 2025, up 20.1% from the previous year. ALADI markets accounted for about 76.3% of those exports, or roughly US$791 million. ALADI values the regional cosmetics market at over US$55 billion,
Argentina was the largest destination for Brazil’s exports at US$222 million, followed by Mexico at US$115 million, Colombia at US$104 million, Chile at US$100 million, and Paraguay at US$73 million. Two of those five markets, Mexico and Colombia, are not (yet) part of the agreement, but did participate in the negotiations.
Neighboring markets are also proving important for Brazil’s largest beauty company. Natura, which owns Avon Latin America, grew 7.2% in constant currency across Hispanic America in the second quarter of 2026, driven by Mexico and a rebound in Argentina. Brazil, its home market, went the other way, with revenue down 14.8%.
Bilateral to regional
The new ALADI pact builds on an earlier initiative between Brazil and Chile. The countries also set out to remove the Certificate of Free Sale, reduce prior health requirements, harmonize labeling and good manufacturing practices, and strengthen market surveillance. The deal was presented as a model for wider trade agreements in Latin America, a role the ALADI accord now fulfills.
Mercosur, the trade bloc founded by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, made a similar move in 2019, when it dropped the requirement for a notarized Certificate of Free Sale in an update to its cosmetics rules. The added ALADI agreement removes the certificate itself and covers more countries.
The deal is also part of a broader opening of Brazil’s beauty market. Brazil has also struck a regulatory cooperation agreement with South Korea to make K-beauty products more accessible to Brazilian consumers.
Additionally, LVMH-backed L Catterton announced merging two Brazilian beauty retailers into the country’s largest multi-brand specialty beauty platform, with over 130 stores. The plan reflects growing investor confidence in Brazil as an attractive beauty market and gives international brands a larger route to Brazilian consumers.
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