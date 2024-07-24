Vegamour launches dermatologist-backed natural treatment for hair shedding and loss
24 Jul 2024 --- Vegamour introduces the GRO+ Advanced System, developed with dermatologists, to tackle severe hair shedding and loss.
The treatment includes plant-based actives in the Balancing Shampoo, Balancing Conditioner, Hair Serum and a derma roller. The system was co-developed with dermatologists Dr. Neera Nathan and Dr. Afton Cobb.
Senior director of Research Erin Enriquez says they “used AI to identify plant actives that improve density and reduce shedding.” The holistic hair wellness brand screened thousands of plant compounds, finding the most effective ingredients for hair density while retaining a national solution for hair loss.
“The majority of women will experience hair loss at some point in their lives, which can be incredibly stressful and overwhelming,” says Shelley Diefenbach, head of Vegamour Product Marketing. “Our GRO+ Advanced System is a shower-to-finish ritual, clinically proven to reduce hair loss due to breakage from washing and combing, visibly improve hair density and nurture the scalp’s skin barrier.”
According to clinical trials, 93% of participants had improved hair density and up to an 87% reduction in hair loss from breakage.
“The dermatologist team helped design clinical trials and review ingredients,” comments Nathan. “The dermatologist team helped to design the clinical trials to test the formulas and reviewed the ingredients that went into the serum and shampoo. We were also closely involved in developing the derma roller, including the needle length and density, to help optimize results from the serum and system.”
“The GRO+ Advanced System can be used as an adjunct to conventional medical hair loss therapies or as an option for those who prefer to use a plant-based, over-the-counter approach. I frequently see patients who are dissatisfied with the currently available topical minoxidil options or who do not wish to take oral medications, and the GRO+ Advanced System is a nice option for those people.”