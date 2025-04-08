Antiperspirant advancements: Sweat science, AI, and consumer demand shape formulation
Antiperspirants have entered a new era where AI-powered R&D, ingredient evolution, and microbiome-friendly claims inspire innovation and formulation.
The rise in demand for multifunctional products, aluminum-free alternatives, and whole-body applications signals a shift in how consumers and brands approach sweat protection, according to latest research. As consumers become more aware of hyperhidrosis, body acne, and underarm hyperpigmentation, demand for products that address sweat and skin concerns gain traction.
Personal Care Insights speaks to a Unilever spokesperson and FAAD board-certified dermatologists, Dr. Pooja Rambhia and Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, about how science, health, and shifting consumer demands shape antiperspirant product formulation.
Dr. Houshmand explains that “antiperspirants reduce sweating, often by temporarily blocking sweat ducts.” The products use aluminum-based compounds that temporarily plug sweat glands, reducing moisture in the underarm area. “They address the wetness aspect of sweating and indirectly reduce odor by limiting the sweat that bacteria can metabolize.”
“Deodorants, on the other hand, don’t prevent sweating but instead focus on masking or neutralizing body odor. They typically contain antimicrobial ingredients to reduce odor-causing bacteria and fragrances to cover any remaining smell. They allow the natural sweating process to continue while addressing the odor component.”
Meanwhile, Innova Market Insights data indicates that global antiperspirant launches have grown at a CAGR of 6% from 2020–2024, with roll-on formats leading at a 15% CAGR. Spray and stick formats remain popular, and demand for microplastic-free, ethical, and aluminum-free claims is rising.
Evolving ingredients with demand
While there are many concerns linking aluminum use to breast cancer due to the proximity of product application to the tissue, these concerns have been largely debunked as myths, according to the National Cancer Institute (NIH). It asserts that there is no scientific evidence confirming a link between aluminum and the illness.
The National Kidney Foundation adds that healthy individuals are “highly unlikely” to absorb dangerous levels of aluminum through the skin.
Concerns about certain ingredients, like parabens, have contributed to the growing demand for more transparent and targeted antiperspirant solutions. Parabens act as preservatives in some personal care products and have been shown to mimic estrogen activity in the body. While traces of parabens have been detected in breast tumors, scientific research has not established a direct link between the two.
According to the NIH, most deodorants currently sold in the US no longer contain parabens, and an influx in aluminum-free formulation launches (despite their demystified safety) reflects a broader industry shift toward cleaner formulations that respond to health-conscious consumer preferences.
Natural and aluminum-free alternatives
There is a rise in consumer interest in natural and aluminum-free odor control products, especially among those concerned about skin sensitivity, ingredient safety, or perceived links between aluminum and health risks, say the dermatologists.
Some newer formulations use mandelic acid, magnesium hydroxide, and baking soda to help control odor-causing bacteria. Dr. Rambhia tells us that early data suggests mandelic acid has both antimicrobial and mild exfoliating properties that may benefit the underarm skin. However, “these ingredients do not have the same level of clinical efficacy or regulatory approval as aluminum-based compounds for sweat control.”
“Aluminum-based antiperspirants remain the gold standard for patients with hyperhidrosis or those who need reliable sweat protection. But for those with minimal sweating or prioritizing gentle, fragrance-free formulations, aluminum-free options can still be effective for odor control,” she says.
Multifunctional tools
Consumers increasingly demand product transparency. Furthermore, formulation safety also drives innovation in microbiome-friendly ingredients, aluminum-free alternatives, and multifunctional formats that cater to sensitive skin and whole-body applications.
Dr. Rambia predicts: “I’ve seen an uptick in clinical-strength antiperspirants for those with hyperhidrosis who still want elegant formulations without a medicinal feel. Looking ahead, I expect the market to continue blending science and skin care — antiperspirants that not only reduce sweat but also improve skin texture, reduce discoloration from shaving, and support the skin barrier.”
These demands are largely driven by a more informed and “ingredient-savvy” consumer, says Dr. Rambhia. “Patients are paying closer attention to product labels, fueled by social media trends, clean beauty movements, and dermatology voices on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.”
“Many are prioritizing skin health alongside efficacy, they want products that work but won’t cause irritation, disrupt their skin barrier, or contain potentially controversial ingredients.”
“There’s also a growing awareness around conditions like hyperhidrosis, body acne, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which has led to increased demand for multitasking products that address both sweat and skin concerns,” she says.
Innova Market Insights also spotlights the rise of multifunctional antiperspirant products that act beyond sweat and odor control and offer added skin care benefits. The researcher spotlights Rexona’s Vitamin Plus Bright Peach Glow 70X Vitamin C antiperspirant roll-on, which claims to brighten and enhance underarm skin tone with “70 times the amount of vitamin C.”
Managing microbiome
Microbiome research is opening new doors in odor control science and has emerged as an upcoming priority in personal care.
Dr. Houshmand explains that “the skin microbiome is critical as it is the cause of body odor; the mechanism of action of deodorant products is to inhibit the growth of bacteria. The underarm microbiome has diverse microbial organisms unique to that particular skin area and can’t be found anywhere else on the body.”
According to Dr. Rambhia, the science of underarm microbiome health remains an emerging field.
“There is significant individual variation in microbial composition influenced by genetics, diet, hygiene practices, and environmental factors. Most current microbiome-conscious products focus on avoiding disruptive ingredients rather than actively supporting specific beneficial bacteria, though this represents an active area of ongoing research and product development.”
She points out that because aluminum-based antiperspirants work by physically blocking sweat glands, they inherently alter the microenvironment of the skin and may disrupt the microbiome to some degree.
“However, choosing ones with minimal fragrance, moisturizing agents, and skin-calming ingredients can help maintain skin barrier integrity and minimize irritation, which indirectly benefits microbiome health.”
Leveraging AI
Beyond the underarms, there is an uptick demand for whole-body antiperspirant and deodorant formats. According to Unilever, “Global Google searches for ‘whole-body deodorants’ are up +1,000% in the past year, and one in three UK adults are already using a deodorant on body parts besides underarms.”
Tapping into this demand for whole-body formulations, a Unilever spokesperson tells us the company is making “huge” discoveries about human biology and how the body interacts with our microbiome, which they say “is only possible because of access to large-scale data, machine learning, and high-performance computing, making connections the human brain would never even be able to achieve by itself.”
The company has developed a proprietary Odour Adapt Technology based on in-depth sweat and bacteria data analysis.
“AI technology has enabled Unilever to discover more about the microbiome than ever before, which has been crucial in designing whole-body deodorants and other personal care products,” the Unilever spokesperson shares.
The technology in their whole-body deodorant offerings targets areas such as the chest, back, and intimate zones — where protecting the microbiome is crucial to prevent irritation and infection, in addition to traditional underarm guarding.
The products are formulated with ingredients like zinc neo decanoate to neutralize odor-causing bacteria and have been dermatologically and gynecologically tested for safe use on sensitive skin.
Regional preferences
Odor control preferences vary globally due to differences in climate, cultural norms, and application habits. According to Innova Market Insights data, these factors significantly influence product formats and claims across regions.
The researcher’s data shows that Europe currently leads in global antiperspirant launches, with sprays and roll-ons the dominant consumer format choices. Meanwhile, roll-ons are showing the fastest growth globally while spray formats remain popular in markets like the US and Latin America.
“In North America, there has been a significant shift toward natural and aluminum-free deodorants, with consumers increasingly concerned about potential health implications of traditional antiperspirants despite there being no conclusive evidence of this. The natural deodorant market has grown substantially, with brands like Native gaining significant market share,” says Dr. Rambhia.
“Climate differences play a major role in regional preferences, with hotter, more humid regions generally showing stronger demand for high-efficacy antiperspirants, while cooler regions may prioritize skin sensitivity and natural ingredients.”