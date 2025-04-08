In-cosmetics Global 2025 live: Syensqo taps eco-ethics for beauty tech
Syensqo is displaying a range of environmentally responsible and high-performance beauty ingredients at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The company’s spotlight launch is Naternal Care Xtra, a new conditioning polymer derived from fenugreek for hair restoration.
Speaking live from the show floor, Vincent Miralles, global segment leader of Hair Care at Syensqo, tells Personal Care Insights: “Today at In-cosmetics Global, we are launching Naternal Care Xtra, which is a new bio-based conditioning polymer based on fenugreek.”
“Syensqo has been well known for decades for being a supplier of guar through the Sustainable Guar Initiative, and we are celebrating its tenth anniversary today. Fenugreek is the next breakthrough, the next milestone in our road map for bringing the best biodegradable conditioning polymers.”
Balancing efficacy with ethics
The polymer reflects a broader trend in the industry, where formulators seek effective conditioning ingredients that are clean and convenient to formulate. Bio-based solutions such as Naternal Care Xtra aim to replace conventional synthetic polymers, such as polyquaterniums, that may have environmental drawbacks.
With this launch, Syensqo aims to position itself at the intersection of tradition and innovation by leveraging the historical use of fenugreek for healing while delivering science-backed hair care benefits.
The bio-based polymer is designed to nourish and repair “even the most” damaged hair. It is readily biodegradable and compatible with clean beauty systems beyond sulfated chassis.
“Gentle yet powerful, this naturally derived polymer is free from harsh chemicals, offering a sustainable alternative to polyquaterniums,” says Miralles. “Naternal Care Xtra sets a new benchmark in responsible hair care — delivering visible results without compromising environmental values.”
The company says the polymer restores hair’s softness, strength, and manageability, making it suitable for consumers who expect the product to balance efficacy with ethics. Syensqo says the polymer is also highly soluble and simple to use in modern formulations.
Extended lineup
In addition to Naternal Care Xtra, Syensqo presents several other ingredient launches focused on sustainable beauty. These include Dermalcare VG Squalane, a 100% plant-based emollient from canola, sunflower, and olive oil blends.
The multi-origin approach helps secure supply while delivering the same “luxurious feel” as traditional olive-derived squalane. This ingredient is suited for both skin and hair care products, offering softness and smoothness without relying on animal or fossil-based sources.
The company also unveils Cerafy Mix Repair, a water-soluble lipid concentrate that combines biomimetic ceramides (NP and AP) with phytosphingosine. It has been tested in vitro and in vivo for moisturizing, repairing, and soothing properties.
Biomimetics is emerging as an increasingly important area of science for personal care formulation. It involves drawing inspiration from nature’s processes to help solve concerns. In the personal care industry, this approach can create beauty ingredients that mimic the body’s natural repair and regeneration mechanisms.
Syensqo claims its Cerafy Mix Repair concentrate is easy to use, cold-processable, and versatile for scalp, skin, and hair care applications. With rising consumer interest in barrier repair and sensitive skin solutions, multifunctional and gentle actives are gaining traction in product development.
Syensqo also introduces Oleogy Leot — a gelling agent based on amino acids, specifically designed for use in transparent stick formulations in sun care, skin care, and makeup, working with various oils. The company says the gelling agent provides a smooth glide and a soft, powdery after-feel.
In addition, the Rheozan Blc W ingredient is made from biodegradable bacterial cellulose and offers strong stabilization capabilities “without affecting product viscosity or aesthetics.” It works in both rinse-off and leave-on products.
Environmentally conscious sourcing
In addition to its launches, Syensqo is also celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Sustainable Guar Initiative. The program began in 2015 and aims to build a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally conscious guar supply chain in India.
Over the past decade, the program supported more than 12,000 smallholder farmers, promoting better agricultural practices and community development. According to the company, the Sustainable Guar Initiative combines ingredient innovation with supply chain responsibility.
By maintaining long-term partnerships with farming communities, Syensqo aims to ensure traceability and sustainable sourcing — two factors that are increasingly important for beauty brands under consumer and regulatory pressure to demonstrate ethical practices.
The company is showcasing its ingredient launches and sustainability milestones at the Innovation and Sustainability Zones at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam from 8–10 April.
Jean-Guy Le Helloco, VP of Home and Beauty Care at Syensqo, notes: “With a lineup of innovations designed to deliver superior efficacy while minimizing environmental impact, Syensqo continues to lead the change toward a more conscious and future-forward beauty industry.”
With live reporting from Sabine Waldeck at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.