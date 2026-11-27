Atomonde tailors kids’ derma skin care to five Asian markets
Key takeaways
- Atomonde has secured regulatory approvals in Indonesia and Thailand.
- The Korean derma skin care brand is building its presence across five Asian markets, including China, Japan, and Vietnam.
- Parent company TheCosKorea plans to customize formulations, packaging, pack sizes, and marketing materials to suit local consumer preferences.
K-beauty derma skin care brand Atomonde has achieved regulatory approval in several Asian markets and is now expanding access to its portfolio across online and offline retail in the region. For each country, it plans a customized portfolio tailored to local preferences.
Atomonde produces skin care products for babies, children, and families. It is active in China, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand, and is expanding and strengthening its position across selected markets in the region.
The brand received regulatory approvals in Indonesia and Thailand, respectively, allowing it to move into physical retail and granting it an online and offline distribution foundation. In China, Atomonde’s premium kids brands are garnering online attention while Japan welcomes them onto prominent e-commerce shelves.
TheCosKorea, Atomonde’s parent company, plans to use its learnings from each market to build a “customized portfolio” for every country. The customized country portfolios will have adjusted formulations, pack sizes, packaging, and marketing materials catered to fit each one, as consumer interests and trade terms vary by market.
“We will continue to actively pursue carefully localized strategies tailored to each country’s distribution structure and consumer needs, establishing ourselves as the derma brand that represents all of Asia,” a spokesperson for TheCosKorea, the parent company behind Atomonde, says.
Atomonde later plans to widen its product range and raise volumes for the channels it has already entered.
Incremental expansions
In Indonesia, touted as Southeast Asia’s largest consumer market, the national food and drug authority, BPOM, has granted Atomonde certification that permits a full launch in physical retail. With it, the company plans to move quickly into new flagship stores and specialty networks.
In Thailand, Atomonde has received certification from the Thai Food and Drug Administration. It has also partnered with a distributor in Bangkok and signed a contract to supply its first stock, awarding it a base to sell online and in brick-and-mortar locations.
The Korean skin care brand is also making progress in East Asia. Its core products, including a derma lotion and cream, are now sold officially on major e-commerce platforms across Japan.
Meanwhile, in China, Atomonde says its premium kids line, which is foundational to its digital strategy and cross-border livestreams, has garnered “an enthusiastic consumer response.”
In Vietnam, Atomonde passed local certification and entered a premium K-beauty flagship store, which gives it more physical retail presence.
Beyond exporting, Atomonde says its long-term goal is to become a “general trading company” that also identifies strong international brands and brings them to Korea.
As part of these ambitions, TheCosKorea will attend the Fukuoka Import-Export Business Meeting in Japan in January 2027. At the event, the company hopes to establish sales contracts and set up two-way trade between Korea and Japan.
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