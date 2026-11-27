China’s Yatsen trims color cosmetics to back higher-growth beauty bets
Key takeaways
- Skin care revenue grew 22.3% in Q3, accounting for 67.8% of Yatsen’s sales.
- The C-beauty group is streamlining its color cosmetics portfolio, including the sale of makeup brand Pink Bear.
- Yatsen is cutting internal costs and prioritizing premium brands, R&D, and higher-margin channels.
C-beauty giant Yatsen is trading scale for quality. The cosmetics group’s Q3 2026 results show it trimming its color cosmetics business and internal spending to boost premium skin care, which now brings in over two-thirds of its sales.
Skin care revenue grew 22.3% year-on-year to ¥600.1 million (US$90 million), but the group’s total net revenues fell 11.4% to ¥884.5 million (US$131.9 million). The skin care business now makes up 67.8% of Yatsen’s sales, up from 49.2% a year ago. That share has grown year-on-year for seven quarters in a row.
“Our third quarter reflects a deliberate rebalancing from scale to quality,” says Donghao Yang, CFO at Yatsen.
The group attributes the bulk of its sales drop to color cosmetics. The category’s revenues fell 44.2% as China’s mass-market makeup becomes increasingly cutthroat.
“The competitive environment remained intense, particularly in color cosmetics, where aggressive promotions and faster product cycles continue to pressure pricing for mass market brands,” said Jinfeng Huang, founder and CEO of Yatsen, during the company’s earnings call.
In response, Yatsen is closing “certain underperforming color cosmetics operations” and trimming its product range. Yang describes this as “deliberate SKU rationalization.”
In November 2026, Yatsen completed the sale of its Pink Bear makeup brand for an undisclosed amount to an undisclosed buyer. “Based on the group’s … portfolio optimization considerations, the company has introduced a new shareholder for Pink Bear that is better suited to its independent development,” a company spokesperson told local media outlets.
Rearranging priorities
Yatsen’s results show deliberate actions taken to reshape the company’s color cosmetics portfolio, but the company is not giving up on the category altogether. Its flagship brand Perfect Diary is growing internationally, with overseas sales making up more than 20% of the brand’s revenue.
Perfect Diary’s international revenue also rose over 20% in Q3, which Huang explains “reduces [its] dependence on a single highly promotional domestic market.”
Across the group, Yatsen also aims to shift its sales from lower-margin channels and products to higher-margin options. “We will continue to allocate resources with discipline, maintaining tight cost control while directing spending toward the brands with stronger equity and better potential,” Huang says.
The Q3 report highlights the Galénic, Dr. Wu, and Eve Lom skin care brands driving Yatsen’s growth. Huang says the labels are “strengthening their positions in premium and clinical categories,” and adds that in these areas, efficacy and innovation are vital to growth.
As such, the company has identified research as a key investment area. This year, 20 of Yatsen’s R&D achievements were accepted for the IFSCC Congress. Huang says the achievements show the company’s “credibility and ambition to help shape industry standards.”
similar strategies in China’s cosmetics landscape. With domestic demand changing, C-beauty groups are reassessing where their growth will come from and taking different routes to get there.Yatsen’s moves align with
Cut to spend ratio
To help fund its doubling-down on skin care, Yatsen is cutting costs internally. The company says it is investing to raise consumer awareness and build long-term brand equity. Its selling and marketing costs fell to ¥642.9 million (US$97 million), but rose as a share of revenue, up from 68.3% to 72.7%, partly due to the lower revenue base.
Meanwhile, cutting back on consulting allowed the company’s general and administrative costs to fall to ¥61.3 million (US$9.1 million) from ¥80.2 million (US$12 million). Better logistics also brought down its fulfillment costs, and the group’s gross margin held steady at 78.4%.
“We expect these shifts to reshape the economics of our model as we execute our strategic transformation,” says CFO Yang.
The strategy is not yet paying off on the bottom line. Yatsen’s net loss almost doubled to ¥129 million (US$19.4 million), up from ¥70.4 million (US$10.6 million) the year earlier. The company attributes ¥30.6 million (US$4.6 million) in losses to equity investments and a ¥21.4 million (US$3.2 million) paper loss from revaluing a convertible note.
“Looking ahead, we will maintain cost discipline and direct resources toward our higher-return brands and channels, with a clear focus on building a more resilient business,” Yang concludes.
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