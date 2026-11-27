Aptar Beauty adapts spray tech for alcohol-free fragrances
Key takeaways
- Aptar Beauty’s AQ1 and AQ2 spray inserts are designed for ethanol-free fragrances.
- AQ1 handles thicker formulas, while AQ2 delivers a 60° mist for lighter fluids.
- Both inserts fit existing pumps without packaging changes, are POM-free, and are compatible with refill systems.
Aptar Beauty has launched AQ1 and AQ2, two fragrance spray inserts engineered for ethanol-free formulas, a growing category that spans water-based, oil-based, and glycol-based fragrances.
The company says the inserts combine its spray engineering and formulation compatibility expertise to help brands move toward next-generation alcohol-free formulas without compromising spray quality.
Beyond ethanol in fragrance
Fragrance is evolving beyond traditional ethanol-based formulas. New formats include water-based emulsions, bi-phasic systems, and encapsulated technologies, as well as oil-based and hydro-glycolic formulas.
According to the company, these formulas often carry moisturizing or non-irritating claims. Some also introduce new rituals that position fragrance as part of wellness, such as massaging scent into the skin.
However, their wider range of viscosities creates dispensing challenges. Standard pumps can struggle to deliver the fine, even mist that consumers desire, says Aptar Beauty.
The company works with key fragrance houses, ingredient suppliers, and its Applied Science department “to ensure dispensing technology keeps pace with formulation innovation.”
Two inserts, two viscosity ranges
AQ1 targets medium- to high-viscosity formulas, including encapsulated fragrances, oil-based fragrances, microemulsions, and hydro-glycolic formulations. Integrated into Aptar’s VP4 pump, it turns thicker formulas into a fine, wide spray while preventing clogging in the cartridge and pump, according to the company.
AQ2 is designed for low- to medium-viscosity fluids, such as nanoemulsions, macroemulsions, and bi-phasic formulas. Integrated into Aptar’s Inune prestige fragrance pump, it delivers a continuous mist with a 60° diffusion angle for a softer application.
“The spray insert science behind AQ1 and AQ2 helps brands unlock the full potential of the emerging alcohol-free fragrance trend while delivering the premium sensorial experience and performance consumers expect,” says Elisabeth Salom l’Ancien, global category director for fragrance.
Same pump, new insert
Both inserts fit Aptar Beauty’s existing VP4 and Inune pump platforms. According to the company, brands can “retain their pump architecture and simply change the insert, maintaining the same stack height and packaging design.”
Aptar Beauty says this keeps packaging consistent across a range and can speed up time to market for line extensions and limited editions.
On sustainability, AQ1 and AQ2 are POM-free and compatible with refill systems using an SNI15 screw neck finish. The company says they are recyclable in the glass recycling stream when paired with a glass bottle.
In September, Aptar Beauty provided L’Occitane en Provence with custom dispensing pumps that support the packaging redesign of the beauty brand’s hand care collection.
The company also expanded the production of its Meridian aerosol actuator platform in the US earlier this year to support supply chain resilience and accelerate time-to-market.
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