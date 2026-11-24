Clariant confirms interest in acquiring personal care rival Ashland
Key takeaways
- Clariant confirms it is in talks with CD&R over a potential acquisition of Ashland.
- Reports of an all-cash deal would value Ashland at about US$3.39 billion.
- A deal would combine two direct rivals in cosmetic ingredients after an activist-driven sale process.
Clariant has confirmed it is in talks over a potential acquisition of Ashland. The discussions are in partnership with private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).
Ashland’s shares rose about 1% in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange after Clariant announced its interest in acquiring the company.
Clariant’s confirmation came after speculation of a deal surfaced. On Sunday, Bloomberg reported Clariant and CD&R were negotiating an all-cash deal for the US specialty ingredients maker. The negotiations were said to value Ashland at about US$3.39 billion.
According to LSEG data, Ashland has a market value of US$3.32 billion, suggesting the proposed sum would carry little premium over the company’s current share price.
The potential acquisition would mark the end of Ashland’s activist-driven search for a buyer while bringing together two direct personal care competitors.
Ashland’s road to a sale
The developing talks follow a months-long sale process at Ashland.
The company began exploring a sale after coming under pressure from activist investors who argued it was undervalued. In July 2026, it reached a settlement with Ancora Holdings Group that included appointing two new directors to its board.
In August, Personal Care Insights reported on Ashland working with Citigroup and Lazard on a potential sale.
Overlapping personal care portfolios
A deal would bring together two direct rivals in cosmetic ingredients.
Clariant operates through three business units — Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives — with Care Chemicals supplying cosmetic actives, emulsifiers, and other ingredients to beauty brands.
The Swiss company expanded its personal care portfolio in 2024 by acquiring Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from IFF.
Ashland competes in the same space. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company creates skin care actives, hair care polymers, and preservatives. It strengthened its portfolio in 2021 by acquiring Schülke & Mayr’s personal care business from Swedish private equity firm EQT.
Clariant disclosed that there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed or completed, nor what the final terms would be. It says a further announcement will be made “if and when appropriate.”
Ingredient suppliers eye scale
Major beauty players seem to be looking to combine forces. In September, BASF revealed it was seeking to acquire Evonik.
However, after Evonik rejected two offers, BASF pulled out.
The business moves by these major personal care suppliers — completed or not — represent an interest in consolidation across the cosmetics supply chain.
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