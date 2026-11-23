BASF abandons Evonik takeover pursuit after two rejected offers
Key takeaways
- BASF ends its pursuit of Evonik after two rejected all-cash offers.
- Evonik’s interim CEO says BASF’s exit removes uncertainty for employees.
- RAG-Stiftung still plans to cut its 43% Evonik stake to 25.1%.
BASF has ended its efforts to acquire Evonik. The decision comes after Evonik rejected two non-binding all-cash offers.
In September, the first offer was reported to be €22.15 (US$24.40) per share, approximately €10.3 billion (US$11.3 billion), according to sources cited by Reuters. Then, in October, it was said to be raised to €24 (US$26.40) per share, about €11.2 billion (US$12.3 billion), which has now been confirmed by BASF.
“We are convinced that BASF’s derisked all-cash offer of €24 per share would have represented significant additional value for Evonik shareholders,” says Dr. Markus Kamieth, chairman of the board of executive directors of BASF.
BASF was prepared to consider a further moderate increase to its offer, but it says that Evonik’s executive board did not show “meaningful engagement.” The chemicals giant also states that it assessed Evonik’s standalone prospects and associated risks, which “did not provide sufficient grounds to justify a higher valuation.”
Therefore, BASF pulled out of the acquisition talks, citing that it “does not consider it to be in the best interests of its shareholders to pursue the transaction at a higher price.”
Evonik interim CEO Claus Rettig said that BASF’s withdrawal “removes a source of uncertainty for our employees,” and that the company can now focus on its independent development, according to Reuters.
Earlier in deal talks, it was reported that BASF pledged to protect Evonik workers’ jobs and production sites, including honoring its existing employment guarantees until 2032. Sources said the company’s headquarters in Essen, Germany, would also remain an important location for the combined business.
Evonik’s shares closed about 16% below the previous day in Frankfurt on November 19, after falling as much as 23% during the day. They slipped further the following day, closing at €18.18 (US$20) on November 20.
Despite BASF’s exit, the company’s chairman of the board of executive directors, Kamieth, says: “We continue to believe that the combination would create a more powerful chemical company under BASF’s ownership, generating additional value for shareholders as well as benefits for employees and customers of the combined entity.”
RAG-Stiftung sticks to cutting Evonik stake
Even though the BASF–Evonik deal fell through, RAG‑Stiftung, Evonik’s main shareholder at 43%, has reiterated its plan to reduce its stake to 25.1%.
On Friday, the Essen-based foundation revealed it still aims to gradually lower its stake in the German chemicals company.
“We regret that BASF has abandoned its efforts to acquire Evonik without any in-depth exploratory talks having taken place between the executive boards of the two companies,” RAG‑Stiftung told Reuters.
BASF says that acquisitions are a “could do,” not a “must do” for the company. It believes that by ending its efforts to take over Evonik, BASF underlines its commitment to disciplined capital allocation and attractive shareholder distributions.
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