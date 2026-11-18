UN report names personal care among top uses of endocrine-disrupting chemicals
Key takeaways
- A UNEP–WHO report names personal care products among the major uses of endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
- UNEP suggests cosmetics manufacturers switch to alternative preservatives and mineral-based UV filters.
- Campaigners are already using the guidance to push for group-based restrictions and new EU cosmetics requirements.
The UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have published the first global update on endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) since 2012, naming personal care products among the main uses of chemicals that can interfere with the body’s hormones.
The State of the Science of Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals 2026 was released yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, at the first International Conference of the Global Framework on Chemicals. The UNEP also published a companion document setting out suggested actions by sector, with cosmetics among the industries covered.
The assessment names parabens, phthalates, triclosan, UV filters, and heavy metals used in personal care products as examples of EDCs. The ingredients are used for preservation, fragrance stabilization, antimicrobial activity, and UV protection. The study says beauty manufacturers can use alternative preservatives and mineral-based UV filters in cosmetic formulation.
The report lands as EU regulators continue to work through endocrine disruptor reviews of cosmetic ingredients, and as NGOs press for chemicals to be assessed in groups rather than one at a time.
Exposure through everyday products
The study follows up the 2012 UNEP–WHO assessment and concludes that there is more and broader evidence linking EDCs with harm to people and wildlife. According to the organizations, EDCs have been detected in blood, breast milk, and umbilical cord blood, and exposure can begin before babies are born.
“The report… [confirms] the association between EDCs and various health disorders. While we continue to make much-needed progress on the identification of EDCs in the EU, a lot of work remains to be done when it comes to restricting groups of EDCs and effectively reducing the exposure of people to these harmful chemicals,” states Genon K. Jensen, executive director of the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL), a network of health and environmental organizations.
The 240-page review lists plastics, pesticides, and personal care products among the major uses of chemicals with endocrine-disrupting properties. UNEP describes several exposure routes, including skin contact — the primary route for leave-on cosmetics.
The report also points to a blind spot in chemical safety testing. Of over 350,000 chemicals and mixtures registered worldwide, only a small fraction have been tested for endocrine-disrupting properties.
Beauty brands formulate and seek approval product by product, ingredient by ingredient. The assessment argues that this is not how people are exposed. A daily cosmetic routine often layers cleanser, serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup, combining exposure from multiple products.
Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division, says many exposures to EDCs happen through everyday products, and that companies designing those solutions have the “power to choose, or change, the chemicals that are making their way into products more than almost anyone else.”
“The businesses that test early, disclose what is in their products, and get substitution right will be ahead of regulation rather than having to catch up when regulation comes while also reducing future liabilities,” she adds.
Preservatives and UV filters in focus
The UNEP suggests beauty manufacturers use alternative preservatives in cosmetics, targeting one of the industry’s most scrutinized ingredient groups.
Several parabens are already banned in EU cosmetics, while others, including methylparaben and propylparaben, remain permitted within concentration limits.
Additionally, the report’s mineral UV filter recommendation adds another layer to the shifting sun care landscape.
EU regulators have spent years reviewing organic UV filters for endocrine activity. The European Chemicals Agency concluded last year that benzophenone-3 is an endocrine disruptor for human health and the environment, following a decade-long evaluation.
The new assessment points to the UV filter 4-methylbenzylidene camphor (4-MBC) as an example of how quickly an ingredient’s status can change. Once permitted in EU sunscreens at up to 4%, 4-MBC was reviewed over endocrine concerns and banned under the EU Cosmetics Regulation in 2024. The filter was never allowed in some markets, including Japan, and has not been used in the US since 1978.
In the US, the sun care market is moving in a different direction, accepting new ingredients rather than restricting them. In June, the FDA, in a landmark decision, approved bemotrizinol, the country’s first new sunscreen active in over 25 years. The allowance of use opens the door to organic-filter launches.
Sector-by-sector guidance
The UNEP’s companion, From Evidence to Action: Addressing Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals Across Sectors, translates the science from the report into suggested actions for policymakers across sectors, including cosmetics.
The synthesis examines options for governments, industry, and other stakeholders to manage EDCs across product lifecycles, with an emphasis on innovation, transparency, and sustainability.
The UNEP stresses that safer materials and technologies exist, but that suitability depends on the product. This caveat frames its preservative and UV filter suggestions as options to assess instead of blanket calls to reformulate.
The main study also identifies wider priorities, including more rigorous product testing, harmonized criteria for identifying EDCs, and more transparency about their use.
Regulatory pressure builds in EU
The UN report carries no legal weight, but it adds to an active EU regulatory agenda for cosmetics.
The assessment singles out EU cosmetics law as one of the few regulatory frameworks outside pesticides that refers specifically to EDCs. The EU Cosmetics Regulation requires the European Commission to check whether its rules adequately protect consumers from endocrine-disrupting substances. However, it does not define what counts as an endocrine disruptor.
Unlike substances classed as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction, which are banned in cosmetics outright, EDCs are assessed case by case.
A 2018 European Commission review concluded that existing tools were sufficient to manage EDC risks in cosmetics. Since then, a priority list of 28 potential endocrine disruptors has been drawn up for safety assessment, with the first 14 currently under review, according to the report.
In April, the European Commission restricted 12 cosmetic ingredients over potential endocrine disruption or genotoxicity — including a ban on triphenyl phosphate that applies from January 2027.
According to the EU Endocrine Disruptor Lists, there are 231 entries for substances officially identified as EDCs at EU level, with another 121 entries for substances under evaluation.
What comes next?
HEAL says the State of the Science of Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals report confirms the need for “decisive regulatory action.”
The Brussels-based NGO is calling on the EU to reduce EDC exposure in line with its Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability. It wants regulators to restrict groups of problematic EDCs, issue new REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) authorizations, and adopt new sector requirements, including for cosmetic products.
Adriano Rodari, EDC-Free Europe campaign coordinator, says: “This report shows once again that we have enough evidence to take immediate action. The longer we wait, the more people in Europe and beyond are being exposed to hormone-disrupting substances, with grave consequences for their health.”
“What’s needed now is faster action on EDCs at EU level, starting with restricting groups of EDCs that have already been identified as priorities in the REACH Restrictions Roadmap. We have the tools within REACH… Further, the EDC-Free Europe campaign calls on EU member states and the European Commission to continue advocating for the inclusion of endocrine disruptor hazard classes in the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) to ensure consistent action across continents.”
The Geneva conference closes on Friday, and its outcomes will indicate whether governments move to treat EDCs as a formal priority under the Global Framework on Chemicals.