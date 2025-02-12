BASF’s program to advance ethics and sustainability in castor bean supply chains
BASF’s India-based castor bean farming program, Pragati, has delivered a 57% increase in yields, trained over 1,100 women, built 100 medical camps, and reduced water usage by 33%, contributing to the local economy and the farmer communities’ quality of life.
Launched in 2016, the initiative aims to transform the castor bean farming industry by promoting sustainable initiatives, incorporating environmentally conscious practices, boosting yields, and improving farmers’ livelihoods and working conditions, particularly for women.
Castor oil, derived from the seeds of the castor bean plant, is a popular ingredient in the personal care industry. It is used in skin care, hair treatments, and cosmetic formulations for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory functions. However, the ethical and environmental concerns surrounding its production have been scrutinized, prompting brands to seek out more sustainable sourcing solutions.
The results show the program’s 2023/2024 crop cycle achieved certification of over 8,000 farmers and the cultivation of 9,000 hectares of land under the Success sustainability code. This set of standards aims to promote sustainable castor bean farming through efficient resource usage, reduced chemical reliance, improved farmer welfare, and gender equality.
BASF’s Pragati program aims to change the narrative with partners Arkema, Jayant Agro-Organics, and Solidaridad, who contribute through their respective experience in chemicals, castor oil sourcing and processing, and implementing and supporting sustainable and ethical farming practices.
Challenges in castor bean farming
Castor bean farming faces multiple challenges. The conventional methods used in cultivating castor beans often harm the environment and the farmers involved. According to Pragati partner Solidaridad, unsustainable practices, such as overuse of water, soil degradation, and reliance on chemical fertilizers, have been a concern for years.
One of the most pressing ethical issues is the scarcity of fair wages and health benefits for workers, many of whom are involved in hazardous tasks like pesticide application without proper protection.
Additionally, the farming of castor beans in some regions has been associated with poor labor practices, including unsafe working conditions and lack of access to health care.
Castor seeds and castor cake — a byproduct of the oil extraction process — contain ricin, a highly toxic protein. Ricin disrupts protein production in cells, leading to cell death. If enough cells are affected, it can cause organ failure and, in severe cases, death.
Ricin can be harmful if inhaled, ingested, or injected, making its presence in castor farming a serious concern. This highlights the need for strict safety measures during handling and processing and ample access to health care for farmers.
In India, where most castor beans are grown, these conditions have sparked a growing need for reform.
Environmental and social impact
BASF boasts Pragati’s holistic approach to addressing the castor bean crisis by aiding both environmental concerns and farmers’ welfare. The program’s increased bean yields (57% higher than local government statistics) demonstrate that environmentally and socially friendly practices can lead to more profitable outcomes for farmers, helping build the local economy.
According to the report results, over 1,100 women joined the program in 2024, helping them become more independent and improve farm productivity. The Pragati program emphasizes gender equality by prioritizing women by offering training in farming practices, digital skills, and finance.
Last year, 100 medical camps were built in all project villages, which monitored the health of over 8,000 farmers, workers, and their families. The report outlines that half of the figure accounted for women.
Additionally, cultivated plots part of the program used around 33% less water than conventional practices.
By providing certified seeds, personal protective equipment kits, and crop protection storage boxes to farmers, the program aims to reduce the environmental impact of castor cultivation while safeguarding the health of those involved.