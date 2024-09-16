Bath & Body Works boosting workforce by over 30,000 as part of holiday hiring bonanza
16 Sep 2024 --- Bath & Body Works is hiring 30,000 seasonal associates at over 1,800 stores in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. The beauty retailer is also adding 2,700 associates to its four central Ohio distribution centers.
The new roles will consist of part-time seasonal sales associates in Bath & Body Works retail locations and full-time merchandise handlers, merchandise processors, high lift operators and outbound loaders in its distribution centers.
“Nothing is more important than the human element of our business, and we are committed to providing employment opportunities that offer meaningful professional growth in a culture where associates are recognized as valuable contributors,” says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works’ chief human resources officer.
“We’re proud to welcome our new associates to the Bath & Body Works Gingham Nation team and deliver continued exceptional shopping experiences to our customers this holiday.”
Employee benefits
Bath & Body Works boasts that it has been nationally recognized as a top place to work and offers its seasonal associates a range of benefits, including “competitive wages and flexible hours.”
The workers also have access to a 40% discount at Bath & Body Works and Daily Pay, which offers employees access to earned wages ahead of payday.
Bath & Body Works’ seasonal positions can also transition into long-term employment. The company says over 40% of seasonal sales associates in previous years moved into permanent roles.
Bath & Body Works will host a national store associate hiring event later this month across its retail locations in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico while candidates for the distribution center can apply until December 6.
Bath & Body Works previously collaborated with Accenture to “modernize, transform and simplify” its digital and technology platforms through a newly launched multi-year program. The initiative leveraged the latest technologies in digital, MarTech, AI and generative AI to drive growth.
By Sabine Waldeck