DKSH bets on personal and home care science with upgrades at Philippines innovation centers
16 Sep 2024 --- DiethelmKellerSiberHegner’s (DKSH) Business Unit Performance Materials upgrades four innovation centers in the Philippines to boost its market position in the “rapidly growing” region.” The division is a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients.
The facility is located at its Science Hub 2 Building in McKinley, Taguig, and will develop “cutting-edge solutions and formulations.”
Natale Capri, co-head of Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH, says the “upgraded innovation centers in Manila in the Philippines not only signifies our dedication to innovation but also further expands our ability to provide creative formulations to meet the demands of our broad customer base across multiple industries.”
The “state-of-the-art” technology in the innovation centers will support the company’s ability to formulate products for food and beverage, construction, coatings and personal and home care.
In addition to strengthening DKSH’s innovation capabilities, the labs help its clients gain a competitive edge by cutting the time it takes for their products to reach the market.
Alexander Ong Oh, general manager of Performance Materials, DKSH Philippines, states: “The inauguration of DKSH’s innovation centers at the Science Hub in Manila is a testament to our unwavering dedication to industry innovation. As DKSH continues to evolve as a leader in performance materials and related sectors, this new facility will be a cornerstone for advancing collaborative efforts and delivering value-driven solutions in the Philippines and beyond.”
