L’Occitane offloads Elemis as Seppic expands green chemistry portfolio
Key takeaways
- Beauty players are revising their subsidiaries through acquisitions and divestments.
- L’Occitane Group is selling Elemis to PAI Partners, signaling a strategic shift in its beauty portfolio.
- Seppic’s acquisition of Minasolve strengthens its green chemistry portfolio and natural cosmetic preservation offerings.
Personal care industry players are reshuffling their beauty portfolios through acquisitions and offloads. Seppic is deepening its green chemistry footprint with its Minasolve acquisition. Meanwhile, L’Occitane Group is selling its prestige skin care brand Elemis to private equity firm Paribas Affaires Industrielles (PAI) Partners.
The Seppic sale is representative of the Air Liquide Healthcare subsidiary’s transition toward clean beauty. The acquisition is announced alongside a broader industry shift to align with sustainability claims.
Suppliers are positioning themselves to meet growing eco-friendliness demands as consumer awareness and tightening regulatory guardrails move sustainability from a formulation add-on to a market prerequisite.
Meanwhile, L’Occitane says the Elemis transaction marks the next phase of development for the British skin care brand after being part of its portfolio for seven years. The divestment trails reports from earlier this year that L’Occitane may be eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) in the US.
“This transaction reflects a disciplined portfolio decision, focused on creating long-term value for the group,” says Reinold Geiger, chairman and CEO of L’Occitane Group.
With the rumored IPO, the divestment may indicate broader restructuring efforts for the international beauty and wellness manufacturer and retailer.
Elemis’ next phase of growth
Under L’Occitane’s ownership, Elemis has almost doubled net sales to over US$300 million in FY2026, according to PAI. The skin care brand is also said to have strengthened its brand equity, commercial partnerships, retail network, and sustainability credentials.
Elemis touts a portfolio that spans cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and specialist skin care treatments with its Pro-Collagen franchise at the center of its high-performance skin care positioning.
“[Elemis’] premium positioning, clinically proven product performance, and strong digital engagement set it apart in an attractive and resilient skin care market. We see significant opportunities to accelerate growth in the US and expand the brand’s digital business, while preserving its distinctive British identity,” say Gaëlle d’Engremont and Colm O’Sullivan, partners at PAI.
“Drawing on PAI’s international experience and consumer-sector expertise, we look forward to partnering with the Elemis team to support its next phase of growth and development.”
PAI also says that the skin care market’s resilience and long-term prospects are bolstered by heightened demand for sensorial, efficacious, and premiumized skin care.
“Elemis’ distinctive blend of advanced skin care science, luxury, and wellness aligns with key trends shaping the global skin care market,” says the equity firm.
PAI states that it will support Elemis’ continued growth, reinforcing its position in the UK market, accelerating growth in the US, and exploring expansion in other global regions. The firm will also prioritize extending the brand’s reach via digital and selected premium retail channels.
Acquisition for sustainability demands
Minasolve upcycles agricultural waste feedstocks into high-performance cosmetic ingredients. The company, a subsidiary of the Minafin Group, uses its sustainability-focused ingredient manufacturing expertise to aid the cosmetics industry in its transition toward clean beauty.
The acquisition is congruent with Seppic’s growth strategy in the beauty industry. Through Minasolve’s portfolio, Seppic is broadening its naturally derived preservation boosters offerings. This is said to address the growing demand for ingredients that allow for natural cosmetic formulations without traditional preservatives.
“This acquisition allows Seppic to enrich its portfolio of cosmetic ingredients to better meet the demands of our customers,” says Virginie Cavalli, CEO at Seppic.
“It demonstrates our ambition to position ourselves as a key player in the natural preservatives segment in cosmetics. It also illustrates our long-term commitment to green chemistry in favor of developing ever more responsible ingredients.”
Minasolve specializes in 100% bio-based glycols and utilizes technological processes protected by 12 patent families.