Beauty boon: Aloette campaigns for child advocacy, Beekman 1802 launches kinder skin initiatives
19 Feb 2024 --- Aloette, known for its aloe vera-based makeup and skin care, announces its philanthropic support to the Harbor House Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center by donating proceeds from over ten best-selling products. Meanwhile, Beekman 1802, based on the clinical science of two ingredients: “Goat Milk and Kindness,” launches its 2024 Kindness Initiatives with Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Beekman 1802 will offer free, 1-on-1 Kindness coaching sessions with certified life and wellness coaches to gain “essential skills for cultivating a kinder life.” The skin health brand believes in the “science of kindness” and its ability to protect your skin barrier and “foster healthier skin, relationships and communities.”
The Harbor House is a Child Advocacy Center that works with victims of sexual and physical abuse. When customers purchase any pink product, Aloette says a portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to the Harbor House to help the children needing support.
Kindness to skin
This year, Beekman 1802 will inaugurate coaching, a new ambassador program and a merchandise give-back component.
“With kindness as a key pillar to our brand ethos, Beekman continues to be given the opportunity to bring kindness directly to our neighbors. It is a true differentiating point to our brand, and we make it a point to consistently celebrate its impact with our skin and to our community,” says Jill Scalamandre, CEO at Beekman 1802.
Beekman 1802 has worked with kindness.org for three years, leading and funding the Kindness in the Workplace study with other prominent brands such as Ulta Beauty.
“As we learned more and more about the science of kindness and how it can impact not just skin health but mental and physiological health, we saw an opportunity to use our tech platform to provide an additional service to our customers by offering free sessions with life coaches and therapists that focus on kindness,” says Dr. Brent Ridge, co-founder and chief kindness officer of Beekman 1802.
“It’s a way for us to educate, improve the health of our customers, and to start that ripple effect.”
Giving back
The Give Love & Give Back campaign between The Harbor House and Aloette will continue until the end of the month.
“We are honored to be able to help the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center,” says Aloette president Cathy McKenna.
“We want our customers to know that when they purchase any pink product, they are not only treating themselves but also contributing to a well-deserving nonprofit organization.”
The products included in this campaign include:
- Sensitive Skin Toner Balancing Tonic for Dry and Sensitive Skin.
- Hand and Body Silk Lightweight Body Lotion.
- Aloe Kiss Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm in shade Just Peachy.
- Liquid Lip Shine in shade Rose Dust.
- Face Paint Lip and Cheek Tint in shade Pink-A-Boo.
- Vera’s Palette 6-Piece Eye Shadow Palette.
By Sabine Waldeck