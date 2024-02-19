Charlotte Tilbury partners with F1 Academy to encourage women in car racing
19 Feb 2024 --- Charlotte Tilbury is the first beauty and female-founded brand to partner with F1 Academy, which was launched by Formula 1 in 2023 to develop and prepare female drivers for higher levels of competition.
The partnership marks the beauty brand’s first global sports sponsorship. Charlotte Tilbury says it will use its global platform to help build careers for female drivers by “shining a light” on their achievements and talent so that a wider audience will learn about the opportunities the sport can hold for women.
“Empowering everyone, everywhere, to unlock confidence has always been my passion and purpose — a vision shared by Susie Wolff [motorsports racing driver] and F1 Academy,” says Charlotte Tilbury, founder of the brand.
“My brand was created for everyone, everywhere, and as a female founder, I’m thrilled that we’re the first ever beauty brand to support these powerhouse drivers through our partnership with the F1 Academy. We are standing proudly behind the incredible young women making waves in the fast-paced world of Formula 1.”
Female drivers and viewers
According to Formula 1, 40% of F1 fans are female, contributing to a total 2022 season viewership of over 1.5 billion. Throughout the F1 Academy 2024 season, Charlotte Tilbury says it will raise awareness of 15 young drivers, ages 16-25. French driver Lola Lovinfosse, age 18, will drive the brand’s sponsored car.
Known as the “Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin Motorsport” car, its livery, helmet and racing suit feature Charlotte Tilbury branding in its crimson and rose gold colorways, decorated with the Charlotte Tilbury “Hot Lips” icon and the words “Makeup Your Destiny.”
“Motorsport has a huge female following, and the drivers of F1 Academy are already increasing representation and diversity in the sport. With this partnership, we will use our global platform to elevate this new generation of fearless young female drivers and open up the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport to even more talented young women,” explains Tilbury.
According to Formula 1, there have only been five female F1 drivers in its sports history, with less than 5% female participation in motorsport.
Empowerment in racing
The F1 Academy category is designed to give drivers access to more track time, racing and testing, and support with technical, physical and mental preparations. It will provide young female talent in junior categories with access to the fundamental experience needed to progress to higher levels of competition and to make it into F1.
“This partnership celebrates the strength, determination and undeniable power of female excellence. It’s all about the winning and ‘Dare to Dream it’ mindset. I always say you can make up your destiny — which is why we made it the empowering mantra of this partnership,” says Tilbury.
The partnership hopes to empower the next generation of young women in motorsport and continue Charlotte’s mission to unlock confidence and bring dreams to life.
“At F1 Academy, we want young women and girls to feel confident to chase their dreams, no matter the odds. We are on a mission to transform access to our sport, celebrate trailblazing female pioneers in our industry and inspire a new generation of young women to pursue a career in motorsport,” concludes Susie Wolff, managing director at F1 Academy.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck