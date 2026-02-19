TopGum targets “trailblazing” beauty enthusiasts with inside-out wellness gummies
Key takeaways
- TopGum’s new beauty gummies appeal to young, digitally native consumers with holistic, inside-out wellness solutions.
- The gummies are formulated with key ingredients like biotin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen to support skin, hair, and nail health.
- TopGum combines advanced delivery technology with natural ingredients to offer customizable, sugar-free, and delicious supplements.
TopGum Industries has released a line of beauty-from-within gummies to address consumers’ growing desire for holistic solutions that maintain skin health and appearance. The range of functional gummies is infused with natural ingredients that address specific hair, skin, and nail (HSN) benefits.
The functional gummy supplements company says the line came from a deep dive into the demographics of gummy consumers. It was observed that young adults were the dominant consumers, and that newcomers to the beauty and self-care space were entering at much younger ages than previous generations.
“We are seeing a revolution led by young, mostly female-led direct-to-consumer beauty brands and entrepreneurs who command an enormous social media presence. These trailblazers are fundamentally changing the market dynamics of how beauty products are consumed,” Inbal Nahmias Horev, head of Global Marketing and Sustainability, tells Personal Care Insights.
“By merging these lifestyle habits with our advanced delivery technology, we realized there was a massive, untapped potential for beauty-from-within products that cater to this digitally native, self-care-conscious segment. For us, it wasn’t just about a new product- it was about supporting our partners to meet these consumers where they already are.”
The new nutricosmetic line allows dietary supplement marketers to offer a full range of inside-out beauty solutions. The customizable gummy concepts are offered in a range of natural fruit flavors and shapes.
The CEO of TopGum, Eyal Shohat, says: “We are empowering supplement companies with new opportunities to become end-to-end providers of a comprehensive beauty kit: ones that align with consumers’ healthy lifestyle, inner wellness and beauty ideals. Our model saves time dealing with multiple CMOs, allowing a short time to market.”
Hero ingredients
According to Nahmias, all the three main ingredients in the new range: biotin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen have become the “holy trinity” for beauty enthusiasts.
“Whether applied topically in serums or ingested as supplements, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen are recognized globally as the fundamentals for ‘inner care and outer glow.’”
“In the gummy format, they offer an ideal synergy. We’ve created a truly delicious experience that doesn’t compromise on potency. Using our specialized technology, we achieve high efficacious doses, ensuring the skin stays hydrated and firm while hair and nails remain resilient, all without the metallic or off-notes often found in high-dose beauty supplements.”
While the three ingredients are TopGum’s “go-to” staples, it can also craft bespoke, custom-made formulas. It often also incorporates botanicals such as Irish sea moss and bamboo extract.
Hair, skin, and nails
A bestseller in TopGum’s nutricosmetic line, HSN+ is a fiber-based gummy without added sugar. Each 3g cherry-flavored gummy combines vitamins and minerals that support healthy hair, radiant skin, and strong nails. It includes biotin, B12, and zinc, known to strengthen hair; vitamins C and E for enhancing skin radiance; and B-complex and essential minerals to help promote nail resilience.
“HSN supplements have been known to serve women aged 30 to 55. However, women as young as 20 are increasingly recognizing that natural ingredients can boost skin glow, hair strength, and nail growth, especially as delicious and convenient gummies,” says Nahmias.
HSN+ was developed using the patent-pending technology Gummiceuticals, which enables the creation of clean label, sugar-free gummies without compromising functionality or the sweetness of traditional confectionery. The gummy base replaces sugar with natural, digestive health-supporting prebiotic fibers and contains no artificial sweeteners.
Hydration and fighting aging
Hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides are considered hero ingredients in beauty-from-within supplementation. According to TopGum, US, collagen peptides are a featured claim in 52% of products promoting skin, hair, and nail support, and in 20% of anti-aging products. Globally, 53% of products using hyaluronic acid focus on skin, nails, and hair, while 42% focus on wider beauty benefits. Currently, 78% of global launches are supplements.
Each gummy contains 45 mg hyaluronic acid and 200 mg collagen peptides. Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture, supporting hydration, firmness, and smoothness. Collagen peptides provide essential amino acids that support the skin’s structure, firmness, and elasticity. With age-related declines in natural collagen production, supplementation has become a widely adopted strategy linked to firmer-looking skin and a smoother appearance.
The collagen is fish-derived, allowing for kosher certification. The company says it has a neutral flavor that bears no discernible hint of the source.
Boosting biotin
TopGum claims that biotin (vitamin B7) has been topping the charts in the beauty-from-within space, based on its reputation for enhancing skin glow and supporting fuller hair. The company has created a stand-alone biotin gummy with each chew pack containing 5 mg of the vitamin.
Biotin supports the production of keratin, a structural protein essential for hair strength, nail integrity, and better skin elasticity. TopGum’s high-dose technology delivers potent amounts of active ingredients in a single gummy. The manufacturing company says this system allows for formulations that were previously unattainable in this format.
“Our proprietary technologies solve the toughest challenges in beauty-from-within supplementation, delivering efficacious doses of actives in a clean label, naturally flavored gummy. Plus, we are attuned to the regulatory limitations of the recommended daily allowances for any country,” says Jennifer Toomey, head of new product development for TopGum US.
Market demographics
Based on current market dynamics, TopGum says its target audience is remarkably broad — essentially anyone from 20 to 80.
“The need for healthy hair and nails, for instance, often begins well before 20. Many young consumers are already looking for ways to combat hair thinning or brittle nails,” says Nahmias.
She explains that the company caters to the digitally-native online brands that speak to young adults, but also partners with global beauty conglomerates whose more mature audiences are looking for sophisticated ways to restore hair health and skin radiance.
Nahmias also clarified that TopGum’s solutions are not intended to replace traditional beauty products like creams and serums — rather, they aim to amplify their efficacy.
“By supporting the body from the inside while topical products work from the outside, we are raising the bar for what consumers can expect from their beauty results.”
“We believe the future of self-care is a 360-degree approach. When you combine high-performance topical treatments with our targeted beauty-from-within gummies, you improve the overall appearance even more. It’s about creating a synergy between different formats to achieve a new level of radiance.”
Overall not one-size-fits-all
The three gummy formulations are part of TopGum’s broader portfolio of beauty-from-within products. The portfolio includes gummies with astaxanthin, an algae-derived antioxidant known for protecting skin against UV damage while improving elasticity and hydration.
“We have incorporated into the gummy matrix a comprehensive range of beauty-promoting natural ingredients,” says Toomey.
“For example, our tart cherry and beetroot formula — rich in polyphenols — is designed to nourish the skin, enhance skin vitality, and protect it from oxidative stress contributing to a more even, refreshed appearance. Our beauty lab includes other exotic ingredients, such as bamboo extract, which is a natural source of silica, blood orange complex, green tea extract, and others. Our advanced platform can custom-design any formulation clients require.”
TopGum exclusively uses natural ingredients and has pioneered several advanced matrices- such as its patent-pending Gummiceuticals- that replace traditional sugar with a dietary fiber-based matrix.
“By keeping our active ingredients and delivery systems as clean as possible, we empower our partners to offer their consumers a truly nutritious and delicious wellness experience. For us, natural ingredients aren’t just an ‘add-on’ —they are the foundation of a supplement that people can feel good about taking every single day,” concludes Nahmias.
“We don’t believe in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. While we launched this specific beauty line to demonstrate the high-caliber formulations we are capable of, it serves as a springboard for further innovation.”