Beyond borders: Sensegen and Univar Solutions on unisex fragrances and inclusive beauty
14 May 2024 --- Gender-neutral beauty is gaining traction, reshaping industry standards and driving innovation in fragrance and cosmetics. Personal Care Insights connects with Sensegen and Univar Solutions on biotech-based unisex fragrances and inclusive beauty solutions that transcend traditional boundaries.
Innova Market Insights’ data suggests a substantial increase in demand for gender-neutral beauty products globally. The market researcher ranked “Blurring the Gender Lines” as the seventh of the top ten global beauty trends for this year.
According to the company’s data, more than half of global consumers say they think it is important that beauty products are both for males and females or gender neutral. Twenty-seven percent of male consumers globally say that they have increased makeup use compared to a year ago.
Overall, Innova Market Insights data shows a 74% growth in the use of the term “gender neutral” in Personal Care & Beauty from 2019 to 2023.
“Fragrance footprint to fingerprint”
Angélique Burke, VP of Fragrance and senior perfumer at Sensegen, says there is a “notable shift in consumers’ preferences toward unisex fragrance scents. We recognize the uptick in gender-neutral options and the shifting balance between unisex and traditional men’s and women’s classifications.”
“Specifically, we’ve noticed a growing preference for fresh, citrus-based notes among consumers, as well as an increasing interest in earthy, woody undertones. These trends suggest a continued desire for nature-inspired scents and align with the notion of conscious clean.”
“We predict that as consumers become more acquainted with the benefits of biotech, they will find a wider palette of scents that appeal to their values of naturality and offer more opportunities for self-expression,” she continues.
Burke believes the company’s natural fragrances “defy conventional methods” due to their “remarkable” scent delivery and “reducing the footprint of fragrance to a fingerprint,” made possible by sustainability commitments and use of biotechnology.
“As consumers increasingly prioritize environmental responsibility, we recognize the importance of offering natural fragrances that contribute positively to the planet. Through our biotech approach, we’re proud to provide fragrances that meet these demands, embodying sustainability, responsibility, and quality. This transcends unisex fragrances,” states Burke.
Formulating unisex fragrances
Burke tells us the process of formulating unisex scents compared to fragrances marketed towards specific genders doesn’t “stray far” from its typical fragrance creation model.
“We design fragrances that are brand-right and reflect the characteristics and claims of the given product,” she continues. “We prioritize this, particularly in personal care. By including biotech ingredients in the natural ingredient palette, we have more creative capability to design a fragrance that reflects the product’s personality and its attributes.”
“Leveraging the power of biotechnology in natural fragrance creation, Sensegen embraces the unique approach that unlocks scents for everyone. Through biotechnology, we uncover novel fragrances in nature that break through traditional boundaries, offering an array of scent profiles that resonate universally.”
She adds that the company’s commitment to biotechnology enables the creation of gender-neutral fragrances for diverse audiences, “empowering them to express themselves authentically with natural fragrances far beyond the limitations of essential oils.”
Burke further shares her thoughts on how gender-neutral fragrances contribute to inclusivity and diversity within the industry.
“The beautiful thing about how fragrances have evolved is that consumers are no longer limited by gender-specific expectations, which by virtue fosters inclusivity and diversity. Fragrance can create an element of one’s personal identity, encouraging people to seek scents that resonate with their authentic selves, regardless of societal expectations,” she shares.
“Fragrance can also be a vehicle for evoking emotions, whether it be joy, stress relief, etc. What remains consistent through time is that the ethos of fragrance is a personal and subjective journey.”
She believes biotechnology, especially, “enriches the landscape of natural fragrances, offering a broader spectrum of olfactory experiences that cater to diverse preferences and foster a sense of individuality and emotional satisfaction.”
Products for all genders
In the cosmetics sphere, Bianca Coria, senior innovation chemist of Beauty and Personal at Univar Solutions, tells us about the ethos behind genderless beauty.
“Genderless beauty promotes inclusivity by offering products that fit all genders, embracing diversity and breaking away from traditional gender stereotypes. The movement is reshaping the beauty industry by fostering a more inclusive and diverse environment that celebrates the uniqueness of each individual,” she states.
“Genderless does not equal erasing gender; instead, it’s about welcoming all who wish to participate,” she underscores. “As such, we are changing the dialogue of our conversations to reflect more inclusivity within beauty.
“Everyone deserves representation, and we believe the future of beauty lies in diversity. We live in an age of information, where we can research what products will work for us and have a more experimental attitude toward beauty.”
Borderless beauty
Coria talks about how Univar Solutions’ “No Boundaries: Inclusive Cosmetics and Formulas” achieves “borderless beauty” in its product development.
“Genderless beauty has led to innovative product development with products that can be used and enjoyed by people of all genders, as well as formulations that are designed to address a vast range of skin and hair types,” she says.
“No Boundaries celebrates the power of genderless beauty with a beauty line that includes everything — inclusive, high-performance formulas for everyone looking to upgrade their beauty wardrobe. At the heart of No Boundaries lies our global Solution Centers, with technical experts who formulated inspirational prototypes aimed to help our customers on their inclusivity journey.”
According to Coria, No Boundaries, the marketing campaign dismantles obstacles and offers solutions for all beauty enthusiasts. “These formulas offer innovative textures, colors and benefits that are perfect for anyone.”
Gender rights impact
Looking at how social developments in gender rights have had an impact on the beauty industry and the way it does business, Coria believes the industry is experiencing a shift in mindset. “As opposed to focusing on rigid gender roles, people now see beauty as a means to express one’s true self, and all iterations of the true self are acceptable.”
“Consumers are challenging traditional beauty standards and looking for more inclusivity and diversity in the products they use. The concept of genderless beauty is becoming increasingly popular, challenging traditional beauty standards and encouraging self-expression and individuality,” she notes.
In the context of racial diversity, she adds the CROWN Act has played a significant role in promoting diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry. “Brands are now developing products that cater to different individual needs, such as hair textures, curl patterns and styling preferences.”
This celebrates the expression of natural hair and gives consumers with a variety of hair types more options.
Inclusive beauty strategy
Clarkston Consulting suggests expanding the consumer base and appealing to different types of customers by increasing brand recognition and customer loyalty. “When customers see brands committed to addressing the needs of all consumers, they are more likely to support them, repurchase and become repeat customers.”
It says companies such as Fenty Beauty paved the way for inclusive marketing with their campaign message of “Beauty for All” and the launch of 50 foundation shades. Clarkston Consulting stresses that this goes beyond inclusive marketing and must be applied in a “holistic and empowering way,” from packaging to formulation and availability.
It presents five key points for businesses to consider when designing an inclusive beauty strategy for the year. The first is to focus on transparency and affordable pricing. It points to ELF Cosmetics and The Ordinary revealing price breakdowns, making them popular among Gen Z. Transparency also includes sustainable ingredients and authentic communication.
Its second key point is to offer inclusive shade ranges, while the third is to create gender-fluid makeup lines, where “for her” or “for him” marketing tactics are replaced with more gender-neutral approaches and products.
The fourth is to reject the anti-aging narrative, where “flaws” are not to be “fixed” but the narrative changes to “aging well.” Lastly, Clarkston Consulting suggests placing accessibility top of mind.
By Venya Patel