Beyond The Headlines: ELF Cosmetics releases true crime parody and JLo Beauty launches mist for makeup
12 Jan 2024 --- This week in industry news, ELF Cosmetics created a true crime parody documentary and JLo Beauty released a Limited-Edition Glow+ Get It Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist. Meanwhile, Laneige appointed Sydney Sweeney as its “first-ever” global brand ambassador.
Launches and releases
ELF Cosmetics released Cosmetic Criminals on Amazon Freevee. Cosmetic Criminals is touted as a true crime parody documentary about people stealing consumers’ ELF products from their houses. The parody documentary is also set to make its theatrical debut, playing ahead of Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls movie at select AMC movie theater locations across the US. The 15-minute spot, the latest from ELF’s marketing, will be the longest branded content spot to ever run on the big screen, according to National CineMedia, the largest cinema advertising platform in the US.
JLo Beauty, founded by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, launched the JLo Beauty Limited-Edition Glow+ Get It Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist. The beauty brand says the mist is an ultra-fine, supercharged hydrating mist that preps and brightens skin while reenergizing for a fresh, healthy, dewy look. The formula is alcohol-free to be used under or over makeup and is “suitable for all skin types” when used as directed. Its key ingredients include niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5, said to absorb moisture to help hydrate the skin.
Lawless Beauty expanded its most viral shade, Cherry Vanilla, making it available in Forget The Filler Lip Balm Stick and Forget The Filler Queen-Sized Lip Plumping Gloss. Initially launched in 2022, Forget The Filler Plumping Gloss and Overnight Plumping Mask in Cherry Vanilla “amassed a loyal cult following of celebrities, influencers and industry experts.” The products feature a nostalgic cherry-vanilla flavor and sheer red tint. The company said they received “countless” customer requests to expand the shade and flavor in other lip formats. The products also featured a new formula of 2500% more shea butter.
The premium goat milk-infused skin care brand, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, launched a Youth Boosting Hand Cream targeting aging skin. Dionis says it delivers high-quality, affordable and clean goat milk-based products. The Youth-Boosting Hand Cream is formulated with goat milk for “ultimate nourishment and moisture,” peptides to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and squalane to help maintain soft skin. The highly concentrated blend of ingredients helps the skin appear more vibrant, firmer-looking and free from radicals. The product line comes in seven scents: Lavender Blossom, Sea Treasures, Creamy Coconut & Oats, Milk & Honey, Vanilla Bean, Verbena & Cream and Unscented.
Ambassador appointments
Two-time Emmy Award nominee Sydney Sweeney joined Laneige as its “first-ever” global brand ambassador. Sweeney is known for her acting in Euphoria, White Lotus and more recently, Anyone But You. She has been signed to Laneige US as its brand ambassador for 18 months. The actress will star in a series of new skin care campaigns for the K-beauty brand whose global partnership is now extended to cover approximately 40 countries worldwide. Since the first announcement of Sydney as the US ambassador in spring 2022, the brand experienced an immediate 227% surge in TikTok followers and 53% growth in Instagram followers. One behind-the-scenes video of Sydney on a Laneige production set went viral, accumulating 72 million views across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
Lancôme appointed Nigerian-American actress, producer and director Joy Sunday as its new global ambassador. Sunday has been featured in the acclaimed “Dear White People” and the Netflix series “Wednesday,” directed by Tim Burton.Sunday expressed that Lancôme was a brand she admired for its “commitment to empowering women and inspiring us to be the best versions of ourselves.”
Actress Madelyn Cline was named the newest Revlon global brand ambassador, joining Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as the latest face of the beauty brand. The 26-year-old is best known for her roles on the Netflix series Outer Banks and has a social media reach of 25 million across platforms. As a global brand ambassador, Madelyn will be the face of the Revlon brand and products. It will be featured across the entire marketing mix, including in-store displays, retailer events and global campaigns.
Partnerships
Black-owned fragrance brand Chemin, owned by Atlanta-based perfumer November Nichols, teamed up with department store giant JC Penney to launch an affordable luxury collection in stores nationwide in the US and online. The collaboration offers an array of gender-neutral perfumes and body products that “celebrate your unique essence.” This includes the affordable luxury collection of signature fragrances, body butter, crystal-infused body oils, vitamin E sugar scrubs, charcoal scrubs and lotions.
The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) announced Unilever personal care brands, such as Rexona, Dove and Axe, as the latest official sponsors of its two forthcoming continental championships: The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024. The partnership makes Unilever the exclusive personal care consumer goods partner for the two tournaments while working closely with CAF on various football initiatives across Africa.
Quality Value Convenience, popularly known as QVC, launched The Outset, the skin care collection founded by actress Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster, during “Girls Night In with Courtney and Jane” on QVC. Since launching in Spring 2022, The Outset has created “multi-functional” products that are said to be suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. Scarlett and Kate stated they were thrilled to expand the brand’s reach by connecting with the QVC audience and sharing tips for achieving the “outset effect” for glowing skin.
Awards
Evonik received the Responsible Care Award from the European Chemical Industry Council for its sustainable biosurfactants platform. As the winner in the “Safe and Sustainable Chemicals” category, Evonik was recognized for its innovative glycolipid technology and strong partnership examples. The company’s glycolipid biosurfactants have been developed using its biotechnology platform, which is a part of its life sciences division, Nutrition & Care. The division uses biosolutions to drive a “revolution in cleaning and beyond” by closing carbon loops using biogenic carbon as a raw material and ensuring the biodegradability of end products.
By Sabine Waldeck