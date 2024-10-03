Birkenstock enters foot care with natural line of sensorial products
Birkenstock debuts its Care Essentials line of foot care products, using 100% natural origin ingredients made in Germany.
“As we walk alongside our customers, we know that true purpose and confidence begin with caring for every step. I am proud that we can now extend our clear commitment to foot care,” comments Oliver Reichert, CEO at Birkenstock.
“Stepping into the segment of self-care isn't just about expanding our offerings — it's about empowering our community to embrace holistic well-being while enabling walking as nature intended.”
“Our collection will speak to individuals who prioritize self-care and mindful living and to the passionate Birkenstock fan who is already familiar with the brand’s values and is seeking products that complement their lifestyle choices.”
Care Essentials tubes and glass bottles are made of 100% recycled aluminum and 100% recyclable glass, made in Germany. The folding boxes are FSC-certified and all packaging material is sourced in Germany.
Multisensory foot care
The six foot care products are designed to “relax, exfoliate and care,” combining 100% natural origin ingredients developed with vegan formulas. The texture of each product has been designed to provide a “sensorial moment.”
Developed in line with the trend toward mood-boosting fragrances — emulated in recent scent launches by Adidas and Coty — each fragrance in the Birkenstock Care Essentials line promotes a “balanced state of mind.”
“Whether it's the soothing embrace of cedarwood and patchouli, the invigorating freshness of blood orange and cypress, the blend of petitgrain and bergamot, or the energizing burst of eucalyptus and menthol, each fragrance offers a unique experience,” details the brand.
Birkenstock developed two signature massages to be performed using its products in collaboration with an expert reflexologist therapist for a “full sensorial effect.” Both signature massages are based on traditional massage and foot reflexology, and are intended for sessions between 25 and 15 minutes.
Holistic offerings
The line includes bath salts comprising natural sea salts to “support the regeneration of the skin and stimulate the metabolism,” while the essential oils calm and revitalize. This step softens the skin in water preparing it for the exfoliation phase.
The smoothing pumice stone is made from 100% recycled glass, exfoliates the skin, removes dead cells and reduces calluses for soft and smooth feet and an immediate “new skin effect.” Meanwhile, a complementary exfoliating foot scrub is made from active ingredients, such as pumice stone, peppermint hydrolate and rosemary oil, complemented by the calming cedarwood, juniper and thyme, which soften the skin while freshening tired feet.
The foot balm contains murumuru butter, pomegranate enzyme and white willow bark extract to “intensively nourish the skin, smooth dry feet and help to prevent and reduce roughness and calluses.” It provides “immediate improvement” of the skin moisture after 1 hour and is infused with cedarwood and sandalwood essential oils, as well as blood orange and cypress notes for a “burst of energy.”
The relief lotion helps to relieve feelings of heaviness, tension and fatigue while hydrating the skin. It reduces the sensation of heat in the feet featuring active ingredients such as menthol, arnica oil and eucalyptus oil.
The dry oil for “intensive nourishment” features active ingredients such as organic jojoba, calendula and sesame oils that bring suppleness and comfort to the skin. Floral notes of petitgrain and palmarosa “help to restore” while bergamot and elemi “uplift mood.” The oil can be applied on any dry areas of the body. This product is multi-functional and can be used to nourish very dry feet or poured into warm bath water.
