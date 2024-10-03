Kao to boost sustainable chemicals in Thailand through Charoen Pokphand
Kao enters a sustainability partnership — creating a new green chemicals brand — with Thailand’s largest private company, Charoen Pokphand (CP Group).
The Japanese company says the collaboration will result in a new sustainable brand under CP Group that will use exclusive Kao products meeting environmental standards.
With a signed memorandum of understanding, Kao will also provide environmentally friendly products to the nation’s 7-Eleven convenience stores and supermarkets, which are owned by CP Group.
Kao says it wants to foster a sustainable future in Thailand by promoting it in daily goods. With its 60th anniversary in the nation, the company promises to “enrich the lives of Thai people” through a global perspective and partnerships.
Kao Thailand focus
With its mid-term plan “K27,” Kao says it wants to grow its top global businesses and create new ones through partnerships.
The new collaboration is seen as a “model” that contributes to Kao’s expansion of global businesses and the development of new business models.
Kao began its business in Thailand in 1964 with the launch of the nation’s first powdered shampoo in 1967.
Today, Kao provides 11 brands in the country, including Attack, Bioré and Merries. It recently launched a mosquito repellent without synthetic chemical ingredients for the first time in Thailand to tackle dengue fever.