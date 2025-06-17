Young clients and women drive hair transplants as black market threat grows
A growing number of young adults are turning to permanent solutions for hair loss, according to new data from the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). The non-profit reported that in 2024, 95% of first-time hair transplant patients were 20 to 35 years old, and the number of female patients rose by 16.5% compared to 2021.
These shifts reflect that more people seek fuller hair, eyebrows, and beards. Evolving aesthetic standards are steering the demand for quick and lasting results through procedures.
With the rising demand for cosmetic procedures, more individuals are turning to unregulated clinics that offer cheaper services. ISHRS members reported an increase in correctional surgeries to fix failed black market procedures, pointing to a growing health risk driven by the expanding appeal of hair restoration.
The findings are based on the ISHRS 2025 Practice Census Survey, a global survey that aims to identify trends in surgical and non-surgical hair restoration annually. Qualified physicians specializing in hair restoration provide data on their patient demographics, procedure volumes, and observations.
Body hair gains hype
Scalp transplantation remains the most common procedure, but the survey found a rising interest in non-scalp hair restoration — also known as body hair transplantation.
This includes procedures targeting areas like eyebrows, beards, and chest hair. In 2024, both men and women showed increased demand for such procedures.
The percentage of male patients undergoing non-scalp restoration rose to 18%, up from 13% in 2021. Among female patients, the figure grew to 21%, up from 17% three years earlier.
Eyebrow transplants were women’s most popular non-scalp procedure, making up 12% of female hair transplant recipient areas. Among men, beard and mustache transplants accounted for 5%.
On average, ISHRS members treated 20% more patients than in 2021 and performed approximately 15 monthly surgeries.
Pursuit of youth
The ISHRS survey asked physicians about their patients’ reasons for undergoing hair restoration and how openly they discussed their procedures. Among patients treated in 2024, 44% were willing to disclose that they had undergone a hair transplant, indicating a shift toward openness and reduced stigma.
The ISHRS notes that increased patient education and improved surgical techniques likely play a role in this increased transparency.
The most common motivation, cited by 90% of patients, was to “become or feel more attractive.” The second most cited reason was the desire to “appear younger to compete in the workplace,” with 63%.
Black market beauty
The data also warns of rising health risks from black market hair transplant clinics, where untrained and unlicensed people perform procedures.
According to the survey, 59% of ISHRS members confirmed there are black market clinics in their cities, up from 51% in 2021. These operations often offer cheaper services but pose serious safety concerns.
Repair procedures following failed or harmful black market surgeries made up 10% of cases reported by ISHRS members in 2024, up 6% from 2021.
ISHRS president Dr. Ricardo Mejia stresses that hair transplantation is a complex, experience-driven medical procedure only licensed physicians should perform.
“The reasonable caseload of surgeries our members report reflects their personal involvement in each procedure — something black market clinics simply do not provide,” he says.