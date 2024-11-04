Brand battles endocrine-disrupting chemicals “epidemic” with skin care launch
Addressing the “epidemic of dangerous” endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), Vice & Virtue debuts endocrine-conscious skin care products. EDCs mimic, block or interfere with hormones in the body’s endocrine system.
After uncovering endocrine disruptors in their favorite beauty products, Aaron Kozol and Gina Rum Kozol founded the brand using their experience in pharmacology, dermatology and hormonal health issues.
Rum Kozol says: “At Vice & Virtue, we’re raising the bar in skin care by combining cutting-edge ingredients and packaging innovations with a heartfelt dedication toward limiting endocrine disruption.”
The collection works to deliver a “glowing complexion” under the brand’s promise of Bio-Harmony.
Harmful to human health
Vice & Virtue says it is committed to providing skin safety at the micro level. It asserts it has conducted a “careful evaluation” of all ingredients, formulations and packaging materials and all aspects of each product were designed to be safe.
The skin care brand says endocrine disruptors are commonly found in consumer products alongside harsh actives that strip the skin’s natural barrier.
“[This is] a place for beauty lovers of all ages to indulge in products that feed their skin care obsession (vice) when balanced with safe, clean ingredients (virtue),” says Vice & Virtue.
could expose girls to EDCs and cause early puberty. Personal Care Insights previously investigated the research and spoke to Risa Barash, founder of kids’ skin care companies Fairy Tales Hair Care and TBH Kids, about how consumers can avoid these chemicals.Recent studies suggest some personal care products
Two studies in Environmental Health Perspectives and Endocrinology indicated “an alarming trend” toward early puberty in girls and reported it could be connected to exposure when using skin care products.
We also recently spoke to the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) about how the European Ombudsman found that the European Commission was delaying banning chemicals from products.
The EEB claimed the delays threaten human health and the environment because companies can legally continue using chemical substances that may be carcinogenic, mutagenic, toxic for reproduction or have endocrine-disrupting properties.
Product lineup
Vice & Virtue’s collection includes six new products. The Make A Splash cleanser contains chamomile and calendula to soothe and balance the skin while removing impurities without stripping it of its natural oils.
Set The Tone toning mist is enriched with fatty acids and olive squalane to help restore and maintain the skin’s balance and prepare it for further skin care steps.
Face The Day gel cream was designed to strengthen the skin’s barrier with ceramides and allantoin. It provides “long-lasting” moisture in a non-greasy formula. Niacinamide also helps to even out the skin tone.
On Cloud Nine, a leave-on overnight mask repairs the skin’s barrier with “superfoods,” niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.
The All Eyes On Me eye serum contains caffeine to reduce puffiness and under-eye bags. It also uses arnica and hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of dark circles and moisturize.
Glow All Out facial serum is formulated with peptides to enhance collagen production, hyaluronic acid for hydration and ceramides to strengthen the skin’s barrier.