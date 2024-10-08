Breast cancer care: Beauty companies corral resources to raise awareness and funds for research
As rates of breast cancer diagnoses increase every year, beauty companies continue to donate to cancer research and awareness resources, linking personal care with breast care.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Personal Care Insights speaks to the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and Galderma about the importance of personal care companies getting involved to decrease breast cancer rates and “save lives.”
Erick Brenner, VP and general manager of US Aesthetics at Galderma recognizes that the “physical changes resulting from breast cancer treatments can greatly affect a person’s quality of life, so it’s important that patients are supported by companies that can provide a sense of self-care.”
William P. Lauder, executive chairman at ELC, adds: “Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. We will continue supporting the researchers working toward a cure while advocating for prevention and early detection.”
Other companies adjusting their cosmetics lines to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month include Primark and RevitaLash, whose late co-founder had breast cancer.
Breast Care is Self-Care
ELC has launched its 2024 Breast Cancer Campaign to inspire and educate women across generations. With the message Breast Care is Self-Care, it is especially targeting young women in the hopes that they can advocate for their breast health, reframing self-care to include proactive prevention and early detection measures.
The American Cancer Society reports that in the US, female breast cancer rates have been increasing since the mid-2000s. In the past decade, the growth in incidence was higher in women under 50.
ELC is sending its Breast Care is Self-Care message via video and digital projects. The video features female employees from New York, US, sharing their views on the link between breast health and self-care.
ELC also has a dedicated website offering “essential tools” and resources to understand breast health — including how to recognize potential signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of both screenings and healthy habits.
The site encourages women to be proactive about their health, offering information on dense breast tissue, performing self-exams and accessing a personalized breast cancer risk assessment.
Evelyn H. Lauder co-created the pink ribbon and started The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign in 1992. The campaign and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation have funded over US$131 million for “lifesaving” global research, education and access to medical services.
The company shifting the conversation on breast cancer to self-care is an effort to encourage individuals to “become advocates for their breast health and disrupt expectations in the beauty space.” The goal is to “reach more women and ultimately save lives.”
Breast cancer’s five-year relative survival rate is 99% if detected early or in its localized stage, according to the American Cancer Society.
Breast and skin health
Galderma will donate US$25 for every customer who enrolls in its Aspire Galderma Rewards Program to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). The donations will cap at US$50,000.
Approximately 310,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in US women this year, with that number expected to continue increasing, according to the NBCF.
“Galderma’s goal is to enhance the lives of those affected by breast cancer through its support of NBCF and science-based aesthetic solutions that promote skin health and well-being,” says Brenner.
“Breast cancer does not only take a mental and emotional toll, but it also takes a great physical toll that impacts a patient’s everyday life and confidence. We aim to empower those impacted by breast cancer to regain confidence and embrace life with renewed vitality through innovative aesthetic solutions.”
The dermatology company has achieved a decade with its collaboration with NBCF to support those impacted by breast cancer. It has donated over US$680,000 in cash and in-kind donations.
The money was allocated to educating over 250,000 women about breast cancer. It also provided approximately 2,000 mammograms and supported over 9,000 women with patient navigation services.
The collaboration also delivered over 20,000 Hope Kits, which include educational materials and self-care items such as Cetaphil lotion and Alastin HA Immerse Serum.
“Eternally Pink” RevitaLash
RevitaLash Cosmetics raised over US$9 million in money, product and support donations and investments made in cancer research and patient care initiatives since 2008.
The lash product company donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to fund cancer research, driven by the legacy of its late co-founder, Gayle Brinkenhoff, who battled breast cancer.
Dariel Sidney, VP of Global Philanthropy and Brinkenhoff’s eldest daughter, says, “We’re incredibly proud to have reached the milestone of over US$9 million committed to the fight against breast cancer.”
“We owe everything to our customers, whose purchases enable us to continue funding life-changing initiatives — together, we are helping to make a difference in the lives of those facing a difficult diagnosis and helping bring the world closer to finding a cure.”
RevitaLash Cosmetics’ ongoing Eternally Pink pledge provides global contributions to therapeutic services for cancer patients, nursing education, empowering fundraisers and grants supporting research.
The brand is also phasing out its annual Global Pink packaging initiative, allowing it to save 30% on production costs. RevitaLash Cosmetics is reinvesting those savings into its global giving budget.
Primark goes pink
Primark aims to raise £1 million (US$1.3 million) for its “We’re with you” Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. The money will support awareness, research and cancer services across Europe, the US and UK.
The fourth year of Primark’s campaign follows the journeys of five women across five countries who have been affected by breast cancer through self-directed videos and photos.
The retailer is launching a 37-piece collection of two ranges, including limited-edition pink beauty products. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to charities, including Breast Cancer Now.
Rachael Franklin, director of Fundraising, Communications and Engagement at Breast Cancer Now, says, “This partnership means we can be there for more people affected by breast cancer, as well as raising vital breast awareness through in-store activations.”
“With one woman diagnosed with breast cancer every ten minutes in the UK, our work is more important than ever, and this partnership takes us closer to our ambition — where everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives and is supported to live well.”
An additional “post-surgery range” includes specialist products developed for women affected by breast cancer. The solidarity range is a limited-edition range of beauty products, homeware and apparel, such as post-surgery bras.
Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, explains, “Primark is committed to supporting women for life, and we want women affected by breast cancer to feel supported, strong and confident.”
“That’s why we’re supporting Breast Cancer Awareness this October and all year round, through our affordable and accessible post-surgery products, our donations to charity partners, as well as raising awareness of self-checking and the importance of early detection through educational signage in-store and across our digital channels.”