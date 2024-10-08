Syensqo fights laundry “permastink” with new hygiene-boosting fabric care ingredient for lasting freshness
Syensqo introduces Mirapol Hygiene Boost, a freshness-boosting polymer that interacts “optimally” with fabric surfaces to prevent the development and buildup of persistent odors after repeated washes — a phenomenon labeled as “permastink.”
“Amid the growing trend of freshness claims in laundry products, consumers are increasingly seeking effective solutions against persistent malodors,” says Max Chabert, Home Care Global marketing manager at Syensqo.
“Many are turning to products like in-wash scent boosters to maintain pleasant odors across wash and wear cycles and extend fabric life. Mirapol Hygiene Boost addresses these needs by offering long-lasting malodor control.”
Mirapol Hygiene Boost targets a range of fabric care products, from liquid laundry detergents and fabric softeners to refreshing sprays.
The ingredient’s “seamless integration” into these formulations is claimed to enhance performance without compromising their primary efficiency. Its concentrated liquid form makes integrating into continuous liquid manufacturing processes easy.
Syensqo will showcase Mirapol Hygiene Boost next week at the SEPAWA Congress in Berlin, Germany.
Over the summer, Syensqo partnered with Allozymes, a Singaporean enzyme engineering start-up, to develop home and personal care biosolutions. The partners are leveraging enzymes to deliver “cleaner and high-performing” ingredients for home and personal care applications, with a significant focus on skin care.
In other fabric care advances, Croda International recently debuted Coltide HSi, an advanced bio-based copolymer of hydrolyzed wheat protein and silicone that combines the functionalities of both molecules into one ingredient. Made for home care applications, it promotes wrinkle reduction, easier ironing, color and fabric protection through moisturizing and conditioning.