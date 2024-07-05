Syensqo and Allozymes harness enzymes to craft home and personal care ingredients
05 Jul 2024 --- Chemicals supplier Syensqo and Allozymes, a Singaporean enzyme engineering start-up, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to develop home and personal care biosolutions. The partners will leverage enzymes to deliver “cleaner and high-performing” ingredients for home and personal care applications, with a significant focus on skin care.
Operating in the bio-engineering sector, Allozymes specializes in a ultra-high throughput microfluidics platform for engineering enzymes and microbes. This platform enables “rapid and cost-effective” development of biomanufactured ingredients and bioprocesses.
“By combining Allozymes technological capabilities with Syensqo’s application and market access expertise, we are poised to create groundbreaking solutions that will not only benefit the home and personal care market but also contribute to a more sustainable future,” says Thomas Canova, head of Renewable Materials & Biotechnology growth platform at Syensqo.
The MOU marks an “important milestone” in Syensqo’s strategic agenda of rapidly expanding its beauty specialty ingredients portfolio based on biotechnology.
It complements the company’s recent acquisition of South Korean ceramides specialist JinYoung Bio last April.
“Our partnership with Syensqo embodies our mutual commitment to a sustainable future, leveraging biotechnology to enable cleaner, greener processes, ensuring our actions today contribute to a healthier planet for future generations. Together, we’re setting a new standard for environmental stewardship,” adds Dr. Peyman Salehian, CEO and cofounder at Allozymes.
Scaling enzymatic innovation
Among the latest enzyme innovations that have expanded formulators’ toolkits, Kao developed plant-based Neofloral Extracts produced through a new environmentally friendly cultivation method that “maximizes the utility of plant enzymes” to reduce impurities.
In supplements, Cosmax Bio released a dietary supplement containing “ultra-premium” gold enzyme-treated caviar powder extract for skin improvement.
Enzyme functionality also features prominently in packaging innovation, where L’Occitane en Provence’s Amande shower oil was recently outfitted with a bottle based on transparent PET made entirely from enzymatic recycling.
By Benjamin Ferrer