Debut and L’Oréal co-design “vital and bio-identical” ingredients for cosmetics, hair care and fragrance
04 Jul 2024 --- Vertically integrated biotech company Debut inks a deal with L’Oréal to develop more than a dozen “vital and bio-identical” ingredients that will replace conventionally sourced ingredients currently used in L’Oréal global beauty and personal care brands across skin, hair, color cosmetics and fragrance.
As part of the agreement, Debut will create new bio-based ingredients using proprietary advanced biomanufacturing processes which combine fermentation and cell-free technology to replace conventional methods.
“Creating bio-identical ingredients at scale helps preserve global biodiversity and secure responsible ingredient supply chains while continuing to prioritize quality and product performance,” says Debut Founder and CEO, Dr. Joshua Britton.
“Debut is committed to creating bio-based formulations for all its beauty products and has unmatched capabilities in biotechnology, formulation and scaling to catalyze this transformative shift in beauty.”
Shifting the manufacturing paradigm
The global beauty and personal care market is currently valued at US$646 billion and projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.33%, highlights Debut.
“In the face of climate change, worsening pollution and the unabating demand on natural resources, there is an urgent need for sustainable ingredient sourcing,” it stresses.
Synthetic biology, which Boston Consulting Group describes as the “manufacturing paradigm of the future,” can deliver the innovation needed to create bio-identical, alternative ingredients for sustainable beauty.
Debut considers its business “highly complementary” to L’Oréal’s global R&D efforts and sustainability commitments.
“Through this exciting partnership and adoption of breakthrough technology, we are well-positioned to drive the creation of more sustainable and effective products that meet the demands of our consumers and fulfills our duty of care for the planet,” says Guive Balooch, global managing director of Augmented Beauty and Open Innovation at L’Oréal Groupe.
“Our mission is to pioneer the shift to biotechnology. We capture value across the entire supply chain, ensuring that Debut’s bio-identical and novel ingredients and products satisfy the huge global market demand for next-generation sustainable beauty.”
Biotech powering forward
Among recent ingredient advances, Givaudan Active Beauty released Silk-iCare, a biotechnology-based vegan silk protein that delivers visible skin perfection results “within 15 minutes.” The biodegradable ingredient is a protein-based polymer with “excellent biocompatibility” and “no impact on the environment.”
Vytru Biotech unveiled turmeric and gotu kola stem-cell-based exosomic peptides for skin, hair and well-being. The specialist uses biotechnology platforms to produce and characterize real plant exosomes from turmeric and gotu kola plant stem cell cultures, achieving high exosome concentrations.
By Benjamin Ferrer