Chowis and Kolmar Korea design AI cosmetics diagnostics platform
04 Jul 2024 --- Chowis, a provider of AI skin diagnostic solutions in South Korea, enters a strategic partnership with Kolmar Korea to develop a customized cosmetics diagnostic platform.
Chowis is known for its mobile skin, hair and scalp diagnostic solutions that leverage AI and LED optical technology. Its services include a web-based application that analyzes various skin conditions such as wrinkles, pigmentation, pores and redness through full-face image captures.
Kolmar Korea also specializes in smart diagnostics, including AI technology to diagnose androgenic alopecia.
Chowis will utilize its optical diagnostic technology to assess consumer skin conditions, while Kolmar Korea will interpret these analyses to recommend the optimal products tailored to individual skin profiles.
The diagnostic process will allow consumers to capture images of their faces via a beauty company’s website or app.
“We value promising collaborations such as this with Kolmar Korea. We share a common goal in providing accurate analysis and aligned recommendations to end consumers,” says Ryan WS Choi, CEO of Chowis.
Elevated personalized shopping
On May 29, the collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at Kolmar Korea’s R&D Complex in Naegok-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul.
The signing ceremony was attended by Han Sang-geun, vice president of Korea Kolmar’s Technology Research Institute, and Ryan WS Choi, CEO of Chowis.
The platform will analyze multiple skin conditions and incorporate a brief questionnaire about the consumers’ usual skin concerns and lifestyle habits. It will recommend personalized cosmetics based on this information.
Should consumers decide to purchase the suggested products, Kolmar Korea will manufacture them. This initiative aims to support beauty companies in entering the customized cosmetics market by providing them with the diagnostic platform.
In other tailored skin care diagnostic advances, Haut.AI released findings from a “breakthrough” study demonstrating how images of hands can be analyzed using AI to accurately predict age.
Unilever recently announced it would scale up AI-powered systems to help consumers make customized product choices, drive differentiation and spark sales for its beauty brands. The FMCG giant launched a range of digital diagnostic tools to offer personalized product choices.
By Benjamin Ferrer