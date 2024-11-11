Bunnies Bum Crèmeo tackles anorectal care stigmatization with multi-use cream
Bunnies Bum Crèmeo has launched hemorrhoidal and pain management products to “take the shame out” of treatments for anal discomfort. The new brand designs the soothing and numbing creams for consumers suffering from hemorrhoids, muscle soreness and other skin conditions.
Bunnies Bum Crème, under the pain relief company FloCal, was co-developed by Jonathan Mills, a marine veteran with “front-line experience working through discomfort.” The creams target anorectal conditions, but they are also used by tattoo artists, e-sports and field athletes and as a sexual lubricant.
“As a Veteran of five deployments, we lacked accessible pain management that’s effective and not embarrassing,” says Jonathan Mills, co-founder of FloCal.
“The Marines taught me to expect the best, so I brought that to this product by using only the best formulation by the country’s top experts.”
Range of applications
According to a study published in Clinics in Colon and Rectal Surgery, ten million Americans suffer from hemorrhoids a year.
The new brand uses “the most powerful pain-killing ointments the FDA allows on the market” — including 5% lidocaine and phenylephrine. Lidocaine is a local anesthetic that prevents pain by blocking the signals at the nerve endings in the skin, and phenylephrine treats the itching, swelling and pain of hemorrhoids.
Bunnies Bum Crème says the numbing agents are ideal for tattoo care, loosening up during sex, minor cuts and burns, insect bites and stings and neuropathy symptoms. Neuropathy is nerve damage that leads to pain, weakness, numbness or tingling in the body.
Other ingredients include ginseng, turmeric, aloe vera, Boswellia extract, bromelain, willow bark and vitamins A and E. The formulation is free from parabens, sulfates, synthetics and fragrances.
In the theme of discretion, Bloop previously launched a colorectal care line at Amazon, allowing for easier consumer access. The personal care brand believed the Amazon connection would be a “game-changer” for people seeking online solutions to help with conditions such as hemorrhoids, fissures and anal itch.