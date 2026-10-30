Fame to formulas: Celebrities deepen beauty push with approachable routines
Key takeaways
- Celebrities are increasingly moving from beauty ambassadors to brand creators and product collaborators.
- Jennifer Lawrence and Dove Cameron are targeting everyday routines with science-backed hair and skin care.
- Seth Rogen and Kevin Hart are making beauty more approachable through gifting and men’s beauty tech.
The celebrity beauty landscape is becoming increasingly crowded as household names across the music and film industries sign on to cosmetics. While star-studded ambassadorships and ad campaigns have been an industry norm, recent launches show a wave of entrepreneurial spirit from A-listers.
This week alone, actress Jeniffer Lawrence debuted her hair care brand, and singer Dove Cameron of Disney Channel fame launched a skin care line with Curology.
Hollywood comedian Seth Rogen partnered with Sephora for the holiday season, while his peer Kevin Hart co-designed a limited-edition LED mask launched by Shark Beauty.
Personal Care Insights explores the avenues these celebrities are taking to establish a name for themselves in beauty. The celebrity moves reflect growing interest in approachable beauty catering to day-to-day applications, campaigns deciphering holiday shopping, or branding that normalizes men’s beauty tech.
Hair care for the everyday girl
Jennifer Lawrence partnered with Arcaea to bring her hair care brand, Mes, that is “built around the realities of everyday life.” The brand positions itself as beauty that fits into consumers’ lives through high-performance hair care products. The brand taps multifunctionality demands and holistic beauty trends.
Through its Creative Biodesign stance, the brand takes on a “biology-first” approach to hair care.
The brand has adopted the philosophy of Unbothered Beauty, which allows less hair prep time through biodesign and multifunctional formulas. It also centralizes Situ Design, a philosophy that positions hair care performance in day-to-day efficacy instead of its performance in a lab.
“I wanted to create something that could keep up with real life, rather than asking you to organize your life around your beauty routine. With Mes, we’re using creativity and biology to make hair care work harder, last longer, and ultimately give people something they don’t get enough of: their time back,” says Lawrence.
The debut collection features three products. The Multitask Repair Mask is powered by Arcaea’s Biomimetic Tri-Lipid Complex and olive squalane. The Good Roots Volume Mist combines root-lifting styling agents with proprietary ARC-5 Technology and Mediterranean microalgae. The third product, Off-Duty Restyling Serum, is designed as a reset and restyling formulation on non-wash days.
Individuality in skin care
Dove Cameron and Curology’s Ethereal Glow Collection marks the first co-created collection for both the actress and the beauty brand. The collection will be followed by two more launches in the coming year.
The first collection has debuted with a four-piece skin and lip routine. Similar to Lawrence’s Mes, Ethereal Glow is positioned as making personal care a seamless part of daily habits. The hydration-focused skin care line is a line of non-prescription products designed to be “grounded in serious skin science.”
“Curology was the right partner because they bring real dermatological expertise and believe, as I do, that skin care should be personal,” says Cameron.
“Their medical and scientific teams developed the formulas, while I helped shape how the products fit into a routine, their names, packaging, and visual world. Bringing those perspectives together made this feel like something we truly created together.”
With the launch, Ethereal Glow appears to be leveraging Cameron’s creative identity — with its packaging inspired by her tattoos— and public visibility by pairing it with clinical rigor and efficacy.
The collection’s four products — Shed the Day Cleanser, Lethal Glow Moisturizer, Ethereal Primer, and Sugar Venom Lip Treatment — are said to work together, supporting hydration, the moisture barrier, and a healthy-looking glow.
The line was designed to pair with Curology’s personalized prescription treatments as part of a complete routine. It is also cruelty-free and vegan, aligning it with ethical beauty demands.
Making beauty approachable
Seth Rogen and Kevin Hart have both made recent steps into personal care. Sephora’s We All Sephora campaign taps Rogen to bring “humor and heart” to the holiday season. The playful campaign aims to establish Sephora as the go-to holiday gifting retailer.
The campaign features Sephora exclusive products and curated edits. The video features Rogen as a beauty shopper who receives help from a Sephora Beauty Advisor as he “navigates the world of beauty.”
“Seth is the perfect partner because he brings a warmth, curiosity, and humor that makes beauty feel approachable and fun,” says Zena Arnold, chief marketing officer at Sephora US.
“He wants to find something meaningful for the people he cares about and turned to our Beauty Advisors for a little guidance along the way. Through ‘We All Sephora’, we’re bringing that confidence to life, turning the pressure of finding the right gift into the joy of discovery.”
Beauty tech for the “bros”
While Rogen’s campaign features a man learning about the world of beauty to buy gifts, Kevin Hart’s LED mask drop is directing its attention at the beauty industry’s growing men’s grooming market.
Hart co-designed the limited-edition Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask as a SharkNinja global brand ambassador. In this cosmetic move, the male comedian is also focusing on accessibility in the brand’s messaging, showing “how men’s self-care can be approachable and easy to fit into everyday life.”
The product features a “gunmetal” and red finish, pairing Shark Beauty’s skin care technology with Hart’s humor and style. Hart will also be part of Shark Beauty’s “Glow Like A Bro” campaign.
SharkNinja states that men are dedicating more time to their personal care routines, with 33% of US millennial men spending 20 minutes or more on daily skin care. The product design and technology company also highlights that searches for men’s facial treatments have surged by triple digits in recent years.
“With the launch of this new limited-edition color, we wanted to make men’s self-care feel easy, approachable, and simple enough to effortlessly fit into our consumers’ existing routines,” says Laura Dyer, SVP, Global Entertainment & Culture Strategy at SharkNinja.