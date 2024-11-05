CeraVe debuts hair care line to fight dandruff for all consumers
CeraVe enters the hair care industry with an anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner that targets ceramide deficiency. The brand tested the products on over 450 scalps from various ethnicities, genders and ages to cater to all demographics.
The dermatologist-recommended skin care brand says the root cause of dandruff is ceramide deficiency, and that its new solution eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier.
“Dandruff is among the top five reasons people consult a dermatologist, and by combining in-depth research we’ve created inclusive and highly effective formulas that are gentle enough for everyone,” says CeraVe global general manager Melanie Vidal.
The products are said to alleviate mild to moderate dandruff symptoms and leave hair feeling healthy and soft. The formula features the brand’s signature blend of three skin-identical ceramides (EOP, NP and AP)
Procter & Gamble’s Dandruff Study found that 20% of Americans suffer from dandruff. Meanwhile, 40% of dandruff sufferers use anti-dandruff products and have expressed the need for hair care solutions that moisturize the hair, according to the owner of CeraVe, L’Oréal’s Dandruff U&A Final Report Presentation.
For consumers seeking a non-medicated formulation, CeraVe hair care also introduces two formulations designed for those without dandruff. The products feature three ceramides in the scalp and hydrating hyaluronic acid.
Consumer results
In a consumer test, 97% of participants agreed that their scalp felt clean and 96% agreed that their hair felt softer. Meanwhile, 94% agreed their hair was manageable and 93% agreed it felt moisturized for 24 hours.
“Having worked closely with the CeraVe hair care team from the very start, I have seen the exceptional efficacy and results this line delivers,” says Dr. Doris Day, board-certified dermatologist.
“Our top priority was to thoughtfully create products that are both effective and gentle, ensuring they are suitable for everyone. I’m incredibly proud to recommend this range to my patients, knowing it meets their diverse needs with care and precision.”
Science-backed solution
CeraVe says a healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair and calls itself a “cultural brand deeply rooted in skin care science.”
The Anti-Dandruff Shampoo has 1% pyrithione zinc and the Anti-Dandruff Conditioner is suitable for all hair types, curl patterns, color-treated hair and sensitive scalps.
The “therapeutic” solutions are pH-balanced and allergy-tested. They are free of sulfates, methylisothiazolinone, dyes, parabens and fragrance.
The new hair care brand says that when used as a system, the shampoo and conditioner “gently yet effectively remove buildup without stripping essential moisture, leaving hair soft and manageable.”
“As we looked ahead to the future of CeraVe, we felt that hair and scalp care were a natural progression for the brand,” says senior VP and global head of Professional Sales and Marketing for CeraVe, Tom Allison.
“Working hand-in-hand with our dermatologists, we were able to create anti-dandruff formulas with skin-identical ceramides that are effective for gently and effectively cleansing and treating dandruff without disrupting the scalp barrier.”
The hair care line is backed by L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, created in collaboration with L’Oréal’s “century-long hair care expertise.”